The length of the Nioh 2 game is similar to the first game

Nioh 2 will soon come out of the Team Ninja development group. It is a game that acts as a precursor to the first installment rather than a sequel. If you absolutely want to get your hands on a copy of the game, you’re probably wondering how long this game will take before you make it. Well, if you’ve played the original Nioh, you should see roughly the same length of the game in the upcoming sequel.

In Nioh 2, players follow a villain mercenary tasked with tracking down the Yokai in Mino Province. However, you are not a thoroughbred person, but a being that has mixed yoaki blood and makes the protagonist part of the demon monster. The entire journey follows players through new environments and fights against all types of enemies. Likewise, this can be a lengthy RPG experience as the game maker took over 50 hours to complete.

In conversation with GameSpot, the producer of the game Fumihiko Yasuda, it was confirmed that the game will have about as many missions as the first game. You can also expect the same playing time between the two titles. When he played the game last month, Fumihiko explained how it took 55 hours to finish. This can change, of course, between players depending on their skill level or whether they need time to explore the area before moving on.

“So the number of main missions is about the same,” said Yasuda. “It’s about as long as Nioh 1 in the longitudinal direction, but when we look at how long it took the players to complete Nioh 1, it depends on the player how good they were, how they played it etc. So it’s hard to say But when I played the game last January it took me 55 hours. “

This may be a joy for fans who want to enjoy a long game, but for fans who aren’t necessarily interested in Nioh 2, there could soon be a reward. In the same interview, it appears that the development team will return to its roots in the near future and deliver a brand new Ninja Gaiden game. Nioh 2 will be available on PlayStation 4 from March 13, 2020.

Source: Gamespot