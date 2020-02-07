The legislator reduces the bill to prohibit mobile phones while driving

SALT LAKE CITY – Janet Hemming, a native of Salt Lake City, broke her sternum and ribs about a year ago when a distracted driver rushed through a red light and her car drove frontally into a UTA bus.

The driver told the police that she was holding her phone to talk when the incident occurred, although Hemming said she suspected she was texting.

“After 11 months of physical therapy, my life has improved, but there are things I did before the accident that I still can’t do today,” Hemming said. “I have no animosity for the driver who touches me, but I do believe in responsibility.”

On Friday, the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee approved a bill with a favorable recommendation 6-2 that is intended to prevent such a thing from happening to others.

Use of cell phones while driving has been illegal in Utah for years, but enforcement is difficult because the police can only enforce it if a driver commits another traffic violation at the same time. Law enforcement cannot just stop someone when they text.

HB101 would correct this by holding a telephone while driving a primary violation.

Hemming, along with law enforcement officers from different cities, prosecutors and motorcyclists, came in the direction of the bill on Friday afternoon. Most supported their support for the legislation, although some expressed concern that the law would violate personal rights.

Bill sponsor House Minority Whip Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, said this is a public security issue. A driver who uses a hand-held telephone puts the lives of other people at risk – not just their own. Not only that, but the public is repeatedly in favor of a more concrete ban on people texting or manipulating the phone while driving, Moss said.

Driven by public support and the personal stories of people affected by distracted driving, Moss introduced the bill to address this problem. It is not her first time. Mos has tried to adopt the same legislation every session for several years.

Moss told the Deseret News that people write to her and tell about their injuries caused by regularly distracted driving. She had someone come and testify that their husband was killed by a driver who texted. She knows others who have been personally affected by this issue and has noted numerous polls that show that the majority of Utahns are in favor of a more concrete ban.

“That’s why I stay,” Moss told the Deseret News. “The public wants it.”

At Friday’s committee meeting, Moss said drivers could still talk on their cell phones, but instead of holding it to their ear, they had to use a hands-free device. People with older cars can put their phone on the speaker or mount it on another device, she said.

Moss mentioned statics that say that 1 in 4 crashes in Utah was accompanied by distracted driving. She pointed out that texting and talking to a handheld device while driving is different from eating or applying makeup because it includes all three main sources of driver distraction – visual, manual, and cognitive.

According to legislation, drivers can still tap or swipe their phones to answer a call or contact Siri. It would also make exceptions for emergency situations.

Twenty states, along with Washington, D.C., allow law enforcement to cite mobile use as a primary offense and can persuade offenders because they are calling even if they do not commit any other traffic offense, according to Moss. Neighboring countries such as Arizona and Nevada are among them.

“The biggest problem is that our law enforcement agencies don’t want to force text messages, but they can’t,” Moss said. “They don’t have the tools to do it.”

Orem police chief Gary Giles reiterated this point Friday afternoon and said the bill would hopefully help change the behavior of drivers and give law enforcement officers the means to help change behavior before the driver is involved in a traffic accident.

“I just want to reduce the number of traffic accidents. I want to reduce the number of people injured in the state of Utah, “Giles said. “And this makes it a lot easier to enforce that.”

Will Carlson, chief policy adviser for the Salt Lake County district, also expressed his support for the legislation. He urged the committee to adopt the bill with a favorable recommendation, as this increases the certainty of someone using his cell phone while being caught, which means fewer accidents and fewer people with portable devices.

Last week Sgt. Nick Street, the public information officer of Utah Highway Patrol, said that both the Department of Public Security and Highway Patrol support the legislation.

“Our logic is based on the fact that anything that can contribute to distraction while someone is behind the wheel – their primary responsibility is to drive – and anything that could limit their primary obligation to drive the motor vehicle is something that we support, “Street said.

The law would allow law enforcement to either stop someone and inform them of the dangers of holding their phone while driving or, he said, if the results of their phone calls are serious enough, citing them.

Connor Boyack, head of the Libertas Institute, told Deseret News that the institute is against the bill. Although they want everyone to practice safe driving habits, he believes criminalizing mobile use in the hand would be more harmful than useful.

He expressed concern that law enforcement legislation would provide an excuse for persuading someone and criticizing them for things that have nothing to do with mobile use. He also pointed to the penalties that the bill would allow as a reason for inconvenience.

“Our interest is to ensure that people who have not harmed anyone are not unnecessarily punished,” explains Boyack.

He said that although the Utah legislature amended the law on the use of mobile phones while driving a few years ago, this did not prevent people from doing this. Now, instead of keeping their phones in view, people are more likely to drop their phones onto their laps, which only increases the risk, he said.

Boyack said that while driving, there are a number of distractions that people can be busy with – texting or holding a phone to talk to someone, that’s just a few.

“We are resisting this one distraction, without looking holistically at all other issues,” he said.

Groups of motorcyclists in Utah have put their support behind the bill of Moss. Elvecia Ramos, the founder of the Riderz Foundation, said group members see drivers focus on the screen instead of on the road every day.

Moss legislation is something that motorcyclists have been supporting for years and must continue to fight, because distracted driving endangers motorcyclists, she said.

The Riderz Foundation recently invited other driving companies and law enforcement officers to support the bill during a meeting in the Capitol.

“It’s a shame we have to pass laws like this to get people off their phones,” Ramos said. “Hopefully this year will be the year that it passes.”

Moss told the Deseret news that she had the votes to approve the legislation in 2019, but then some legislators turned it around. The bill failed at House 32-41.

She thinks that this session may be partially different because her co-sponsor Rep. Dan Johnson is a Logan Republican legislator. Moss said he’s going to help get Republican support for the bill.

The bill also has a small change towards the end. Earlier versions of the legislation made those convicted of a violation guilty of a class C crime. Moss said they decided it was too harsh and changed the punishment to a violation. If the person inflicts physical injury as a result of talking on his cellphone without a hands-free device, that penalty can be increased to a class B crime.

“76% of Utahns – 3 out of 4 – support a clear ban on mobile phones. It cuts across all party lines. “Moss said. “This is not partial in my opinion. It is a public security bill. ”