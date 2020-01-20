The legislation would require UW to obtain the district's approval to employ and fire agricultural workers

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – The University of Wyoming provides agricultural expertise and resources through expansion offices in all 23 counties of Wyoming and the Wind River Reserve.

“A committee of district officers under the supervision of the university of agriculture at the university can work together in the expansion of the work in the fields of agriculture and housekeeping in the district and for this purpose determine and spend every year that the committee considers appropriate, as long as this tax and everyone State taxes do not exceed the mill limit set out in the constitution.

Wyoming lawmakers will consider a bill that will give counties new rights to hire and fire “agricultural agents” in these expansion offices.

“The university may not hire or fire a person as a district representative or an expert … without first obtaining the approval of the district commissioner of the district in question or the majority of the district commissioners forming a district.” proposed legislation states.

The draft law is sponsored by the Interim Committee on Agriculture, State and Public Areas and Water Resources.

The Wyoming Legislature will begin its 2020 budget meeting on February 10.