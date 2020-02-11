The legends of Canucks activate both players and crowd to end the malaise

VANCOUVER – If you asked Jordie Benn to list the hockey heroes from his youth, Trevor Linden and Markus Naslund would have been two giants.

Benn was seven years old in Victoria and watched the Vancouver Canucks on television when Linden helped them carry to the Stanley Cup final in 1994. And Benn was in his early teens when Naslund led the next generation of Canucks back to the top of the National Hockey League in the early 2000s.

Few people at Rogers Arena on Monday were more excited than Benn when Linden and Naslund, along with early icon Stan Smyl, were recognized for the Legends Night game when the organization honored the four Canucks, the number of whom retired prior to the larger ceremony for Wednesday for Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

The goosebumps had hardly withdrawn from Benn when the 32-year-old, who had been a concussion of Oscar Fantenberg 16 times a healthy scratch two years ago, scored his first goal in a Vancouver uniform when the Canucks exploded for an early 3 -0 lead and dumped the Nashville Predators 6-2 to end a 0-3-1 losing streak.

“They only have one goal and they probably make fun of me,” Benn said about Linden and Naslund. “They scored many goals in their day. But when I grew up watching the Vancouver Canucks and finally got my first goal, it was pretty cool.

“I looked up at those boys. It was pretty cool to see them on the ice and they entered the dressing room before the game.

“If any of us standing at the bank can’t get fired when they introduce Trevor Linden, and the whole crowd goes crazy, and then they do it again for Markus Naslund, if you can’t stand up for it, I don’t know what you are going to get up. It was pretty cool that the fans cheered so hard. If they do that, we will all be confused. “

The cheering was especially loud for Linden, a goddess of Canuck, who had not been in a competition since a conflict with ownership ended his four-year run as president 19 months ago, just as the team he was rebuilding was about to to start.

Smyl, a former Linden teammate and mentor who is still part of general manager Jim Benning’s hockey operation team, noted during a game press conference that Linden’s “stamp” was everywhere on the Canucks.

“Part of the success we now have has to do with Trevor’s leadership,” Smyl said.

Basic players Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko were drafted by Linden and Benning and others such as Bo Horvat and Jacob Markstrom developed under their supervision.

Hughes, the 20-year-old defender, had three assists against the Predators, while Pettersson matched veteran J.T. Miller with a goal and assist. Another good young player, middle Adam Gaudette, had two assists, while call-up Zack MacEwen from the minor league scored his second NHL goal.

“I think everyone felt it,” said Hughes from the crackling atmosphere at Rogers Arena. “When we arrived at the ice rink today. . . boys were in a good state of mind. Knowing that we had to win tonight, everyone was pretty positive. It was pretty inspiring to see those captains at the start. “

“The building buzzed at the start of the game,” MacEwen agreed. “You felt the energy. It is a very good feeling to win. “

Everything that bounced against the Canucks in the last few games went to their advantage on Monday. Nashville’s goalkeeper Pekka Rinne was hooked when Alex Edler’s shot in Pettersson was played to make it 58-0 in just 58 seconds in the second period.

Nashville got 66 seconds of rebound goals, apart from Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund to halve the backlog and pause everyone. But Markstrom made another stack of five-star rescues, including escape stops on Viktor Arvidsson and Rocco Grimaldi, before late goals from Miller and Jake Virtanen won a victory that kept the Canucks in first place in the Pacific Division.

Even Linden probably didn’t expect this this season.

He claimed that his return to civilian life had not been difficult, referring to his two-year-old son, Roman, and wife, Christina.

“The time in the role of the president was clearly a challenge,” Linden, who turns 50 in April, told reporters before the game. “Certainly came to a really difficult place and worked hard and did my best that I could. But since I left, life has been great.

“I root for this group. . . because they are fun to watch and I think Travis (coach Travis Green) and his staff have done an excellent job. I don’t think they get the honor they deserve because this team is young and they are now at the top of the division. So it has not been difficult at all. I mean, my life is wonderful. I love the path it has taken and I can sit in front of the TV on Saturday night and root for the Vancouver Canucks, and that’s a good thing. “