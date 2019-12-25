The legend of Garment District Wayne Diamond shines in & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39;

Loading...

"Uncut gems" has discovered a true diamond. The exciting thriller Adam Sandler starring the legend of the Garment district and the first-time film actor Wayne Diamond.

Retire Diamond, who has a tan Bikini Atoll, a majestic shiny silver and veneers that aren't as white as pearly reflectors, tells Page Six that he befriended one of the film's producers, Sebastian Bear-McClard (also known like Mr. Emily Ratajkowski), in Spotted Pig almost a decade ago.

When the project was launched a couple of years ago, the producers called Diamond about an important role in the film.

Diamond tells Page Six that, through a casual meeting with the so-called mafia accountant, Meyer Lansky, he got into the costume design and manufacturing business, and became one of his leading figures in the 80s .

Diamond says he retired around 2000 after winning millions, and losing part of him as "the second best player in New York," and began acting.

"Gemas without cutting" is his first feature film, after making some music videos and shorts. But the Long Island-born Diamond, who now lives on the Upper East Side, tells us that his time as a dressmaker prepared him for Hollywood.

Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems" A24

"Go sell f – – king dresses. If you (a seller and you) are not a good actor, you are not making much money; you are not selling many dresses," he said. "It's all,‘ You're beautiful, I love you so much, let's have a drink. I'm going to fuck you just to write me an order. "All my life was like that until I became someone."

And now, he says, "I could be in an Academy Award winning movie! Fuck you! Your odds are one billion to one in being in an Academy Award winning movie!

Meanwhile, he reminded us that, through his connection with Lansky, the notorious lawyer Roy Cohn represented him in his divorce from his first wife. “He was the lowest of the low. The things I wanted to do to my wife. He said: "We are going to wire the house." Amazing ".

