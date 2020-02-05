The legal battle between Uber and the city of Surrey continues

SURREY (NEWS 1130) – While the city of Surrey continues to threaten Uber drivers with warnings and fines, lawyers appeared before the rideshare giant in B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday seeking an order to stop the city.

Uber lawyer Michael Feter told the judge that the city does not have the authority in this case because journeys have been approved by the province.

Feter used the words “embarrassing” and “embarrassing” to describe the situation and told the court that Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is unfair because he says he supports driving while maintaining that he will never allow service in this city.

In the past, Mayor McCallum has stated: “We are going to do everything possible and we are sorry to stop driving. I am not behind driving.”

James Yardley is the lawyer of the city of Surrey.

He turned his attention away from McCallum and said that the decision to issue business licenses is outside the mayor’s office.

The Passenger Transportation Board allowed driving in Metro Vancouver last month, but McCallum said the taxi industry needs a level playing field and includes a cap on moving vehicles.

Federer also told the judge that Surrey effectively banned drivers from journeys by issuing tickets for not having a valid business license, while also offering no mechanism to obtain one.

At least one city councilor says she wants to see changes.

Alderman Brenda Locke says: “We have nowhere near the kind of transport infrastructure that we need in this city. We just have to let the provincial government do their work and continue with it. “

The city of Surrey has been examined because of its statutes that drive drivers and issue fines.

So far, 18 tickets have been issued in Surrey.

A decision on the order is expected on Friday morning.