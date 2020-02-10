The LED skylights from Mitsubishi are perfect for the underground apocalypse

Stuck in an underground bunker to prevent nuclear fall-out for the rest of the time? We have a product for you!

Mitsubishi has released a new LED light panel that mimics the three-dimensional appearance and light output of a skylight.

The idea was first announced in 2018. But in February more details came to light (such as spotted by Gizmodo) with a name, sales date and a price tag. The Misola system will be released in October 2020 and will range between $ 6,200 and $ 6,800 depending on whether it is programmed manually or automatically.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sg6iCgU2gT0 (/ embed)

The panel looks like a skylight in two ways. First, it uses the precisely pixelated LED output to let the blue color and light output mimic the color and directional light of the sky.

Secondly, the panel appears to have depth by making a white border, with one side apparently in the shade. Perspective techniques: they work!

Let there be light.

Mitsubishi sees this as a solution to help soulless office workers work under a low-lit room with a low ceiling. That is certainly a use, but boy, would we kill one of these if we were locked up underground with the rest of humanity’s survivors. Yes, KILL.

. (TagsToTranslate) Mitsubishi