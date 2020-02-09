The League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Voters’ League is a group that has made progress in the political world over the past 100 years.

On Sunday, the branch of the Sioux City League hosted an event to celebrate just that.

League members held various presentations at the Betty Strong Encounter Center on Sunday afternoon.

The speakers reported on the passage of the 19th amendment to the constitution, the formation of the women’s electoral union and the right to vote for women over the decades.

The founder of the league was discovered by Iowan, Carrie Chapman Catt, which is why Carolyn Goodwin, member of the Sioux City League, portrayed the famous woman of history as part of the presentation.

“It would train women to register to vote, to go out and help others to register to vote. It would address issues and educate women about the issues of the day and ensure they knew how, when and where to vote And I’m proud that on February 14, 100 years ago, it will be our real anniversary, “said Goodwin.

Each speaker emphasized the fact that since the 1970s the group has not only been for women, but continues to educate all citizens about public affairs and encourage them to register to vote and cast an informed vote.