The Leading 10 Star Trek Commanders

On any supplied Starfleet set up or ship, the character that typically receives the most awareness is the person or lady in the big chair – the captain. The heartbeat of any crew, they’re tasked with earning the tough possibilities. That is until they are kidnapped, turned into a Borg, suffer from melancholy, or de-age into a baby.

It’s at that point, the ship’s commander comes into participate in. The XO serves as equally a buffer amongst the captain and the crew as nicely as an interpreter of orders. Right now we’re going to celebrate the 10 greatest commanders from Star Trek. However decrease ranks have taken up the duty right before – we’ll just be concentrating on people ranked Lt. Commander and earlier mentioned.

10. Lt. Commander Worf

The eldest son of Mogh, Worf started his job as a lieutenant aboard Starfleet’s flagship, the Organization, less than Captain Jean Luc Picard. As a member of the crew, his most important functions involved stability and ship’s weapons.

Throughout Star Trek: The Up coming Generation series and flicks he’d be promoted to the rank of Lt. Commander – although remained generally in the gold. It wasn’t until he was reassigned to Deep Room Nine did Captain Sisko enjoy a portion in viewing him go in excess of to the pink of command.

Worf ranks past on my checklist, not thanks to a lack of attractiveness or character improvement – but since he screws up a ton right after relocating to command. On numerous instances he’s expertly commanded the Defiant, nonetheless, he’s proven to be much less than responsible to a fault.

Nevertheless he need to have been fast paced coordinating an complete sector, he’s interfered in station stability. After, he let his emotions get in the way of rescuing a Star Fleet Intelligence asset and famously permitted himself to be compromised by accidentally destroying a (empty) passenger ship in battle.

9. Commander Trip Tucker

Commander Charles “Trip” Tucker was the XO of the first starship to be named Business. He was also the vessel’s Main Engineer. As people go, his Southerner accent and methods stood out the most, specially simply because by the time of the authentic collection – most figures sounded the very same.

Identity-clever Tucker came off like a ‘good previous boy’ type that would be much more snug fishing than assembling a warp push. His biggest failing was his fiery pre-Federation temper and how substantially of a pushover he could be, particularly relating to T’Pol. He was a greater engineering main than command officer – typically due to hardly ever becoming on the bridge.

8. Lt. Commander Jadzia Dax

With far more than 300 years of knowledge at her back, thanks to her symbiote – Jadzia Dax was a outstanding science officer. When she ongoing her profession on Deep Place Nine underneath then rated Commander Sisko – other than him, Jadzia was the maximum-rated workplaces on the station as a lieutenant.

However she had to share XO responsibilities with Big Kira, Jadzia often used her prosperity of information to generate her command prospects. Because of to expending her previous everyday living as Sisko’s near mate Curzon, she also functioned as his confidant and sounding board.

All through the Dominion War, Jadzia normally commanded the Defiant – most notably although Sisko was on go away or reassigned, and Kira was barred from assistance as section of the non-aggression arrangement Bajor maintained with the Dominion. Jadzia’s very best facet can also be viewed as a failing – it’s her lots of passions.

7. Commander T’Pol

Very similar to the predicament of Kira Nerys and the Bajoran Militia – T’Pol was not originally portion of Starfleet. She joined the crew of the Enterprise as a little something of a Vulcan overseer or specialist. As time progressed T’Pol became the unofficial 2nd in command.

After a though, even with the presence of the ship’s legitimate XO, Trip, – T’Pol recognized a Starfleet commission with the rank of commander. Becoming in a position to continue to keep her emotions in look at, specially in hairy predicaments, aided T’Pol in counseling Captain Archer when he’d flirt with going off the deep finish.

When Captain Archer uncovered himself infected with trans-dimensional parasites – T’Pol took command of the ship with no evident pushback from the crew. Even Vacation fell in line powering her management. When all was misplaced – she resigned her commission to go on to care for her ailing captain.

6. Commander Chakotay

Chakotay began his job as the Commander of the starship Voyager following him and his crew of Maquis have been forced to incorporate with Janeway’s. Prior to becoming the ship’s XO, he was a Lt. Commander in Starfleet – but experienced beforehand resigned his commission to join the Maquis.

His career aboard Voyager was exemplary with only a handful of incidents to look at. An officer’s officer – he was not scared to cross strains to make confident the crew done as anticipated. In other text – he’s decked a crewman or two. He held the very same mindset with Janeway – but under no circumstances in entrance of the crew.

5. Lt. Commander Tuvok

Even though Tuvok was the third in command aboard Voyager, had the crew not merged with the Maquis – he would have much more than probably been provided the position of XO. Due to Commander Chakotay’s pension for likely off-ship, Tuvok would choose on the function of commander – even captain – fairly often. Which produced sense viewing as this was his second operate in Starfleet next a leave of absence.

As we’d see with T’Pol, Tuvok’s emotional control would permit him to be an outstanding XO – on and off the ship. He’d also double as the ship’s security main and weapon’s officer. While seeing Chakotay eliminate his neat was regular – Tuvok was dependable and resourceful even with the bridge blowing up all over him.

4. Col./ Commander Kira Nerys

I obtain it humorous that another person who initially did not want something to do with Starfleet or the Federation would turn out to be a single of its most effective belongings. Soon after the Cardassians have been driven off Bajor by resistance fighters – pursuing 50 years of profession – Kira graduated from terrorist to the rank of Significant in Bajor’s militia.

Upon arriving on Deep House Nine and inevitably conference her new CO, Commander Sisko, she informed him that she’d be asking for a transfer. Clearly, that did not happen. She grew to become a proficient XO commanding both equally the station and the Defiant – exclusively so, with the exits of equally Worf and Captain Sisko.

Throughout the Dominion War, she was promoted to Colonel and even accepted a temporary Starfleet fee with the rank of Commander. Kira has a eager strategic intellect and is supremely resourceful in overcome situations. She’s also not afraid to rock the boat and challenge her CO when the time will come.

3. Lt. Commander Information

There’s a little something to be reported about the perseverance behind a single-observe brain. While Commander Details may surface to be held back again by his synthetic suggests of pondering – he’s actually 1 of the most productive commanders in Star Fleet. That’s in no smaller portion many thanks to possessing the logs and stories of countless numbers of officers to tumble back on.

Details has far more than confirmed himself a capable commander making use of his insurmountable information foundation and means to assess a problem to safeguard his crew whilst reaching his missions. Even when introduced with social obstructions these kinds of as insubordination from underlings or a intense absence of info – Data was equipped to realize success.

2. Commander Spock

Despite the fact that Spock rose to the rank of captain, we know him finest as Captain Kirk’s second in command. Spock is not most likely noticed as a expert tactician like, let’s say, Tuvok or Details – but he was instrumental in conserving Kirk from himself, and thus keeping the Organization from imploding lots of instances.

In the first series, Spock was our frequent reminder that the universe was even larger than just Earth. He routinely made use of his broad amounts of knowledge to educate Kirk and their crew of things over and above their being familiar with. He was an priceless resource on a mission that had not been tried just before.

1. Commander William T. Riker

The quantity just one place belongs to none other than the male in fact identified as “number 1.” Captain Jean Luc Picard was a great guy but it took yet another terrific male to assure that his ship ran effortlessly. On various events, Commander Riker proved why he was preferred for the fleet’s flagship.

Only a pair yrs into his part he’d be offered his possess command – but he turned it down each and every time to continue being aboard the Company. I really do not provide it up to glow a gentle on his self-doubt, but a testament to the amount of faith Starfleet had in him.

Picard would go missing or acquire leave quite a few times around the sequence. In every occasion, Commander Riker would fill the void without having lacking a beat – in a number of means greater, based on the scenario. Riker is a renowned tactician in the fleet but is also perfectly recognised for his diplomacy. Certainly the most effective XO the franchise has at any time seen.

What did you assume about the checklist? Disagree? Let us know under!