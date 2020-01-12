The leader of Taiwan re-elected as voters the harsh Chinese attitude paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Taiwan has developed its own identity since the separation from China during the civil war in 1949, but has never declared formal independence. Beijing still claims sovereignty over the island of 23 million people and threatens to use force to gain control if necessary.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office, said that China would firmly protect its territorial integrity and be against separatist arrangements and Taiwan independence, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China is willing to work with the Taiwanese people to promote “peaceful reunification of the country,” he said.

In a setback for Beijing, Tsai won in areas that traditionally went to the China-friendly Nationalists in central and southern Taiwan. Her party also retained its majority in the Yuan Legislative with 113 seats, although the vote was closer.

She said the results of the elections, with an estimated turnout of 74%, showed that Taiwanese are committed to defending their democracy and way of life.

Given China’s efforts to isolate Taiwan during the first term of Tsai, her victory is likely to bring even more impasse and pressure from Beijing, she acknowledged.

Around the same time that Tsai delivered her victory speech, Xinhua issued a brief report that she had won re-election as “leader of the Taiwan region.” That language was in line with the government’s refusal to recognize Taiwan as an independent political entity and its leader as head of state.

Despite a surprising breakthrough, Chinese leadership is likely to continue to increase pressure on Taiwan. Over the past two years, it has broken all formal ties with its government, limited Chinese tourists’ visits, excluded representatives of Taiwan from international meetings, and lured more of the island’s dwindling diplomatic allies, with only 15.

In recent months, Beijing has held military exercises on the Taiwan Strait, both aircraft carriers sailing through the waterway separating Taiwan from the mainland and flying air patrols around the island.

An editorial published by the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper after the elections accused Tsai and her party of tricks and “fear mongering.”

“The re-election of Tsai will increase uncertainty over the Taiwan Strait,” it said. “But no matter how much uncertainty there is about the Strait, the fact that the Chinese mainland is getting stronger and the Taiwanese island weaker is an inevitable reality.”

Tsai’s overwhelming victory shows an increasingly united public despite the pressure and threats from China, something her challenger Han seemed to recognize after the results were announced.

“Whatever happens, the most important thing is that we unite as one Taiwan,” Han told the supporters at a meeting after admitting the loss.

Months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, many in Taiwan have forced the contrast between their democratically governed island and the authoritarian mainland of China.

Although Han and the Nationalist Party said that Taiwan should be more open to negotiations with China, Tsai and its Democratic Progressive Party insisted that the protests show that the “one country, two systems” approach has defended Beijing for driving both Hong Kong and Taiwan unworkable.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has tried to force the government of Tsai to emphasize Beijing that Taiwan is part of China. Tsai refused this and claimed that Beijing has no claim on Taiwan, while calling for the parties to reopen talks without conditions.

At the same time, Tsai is unlikely to adopt a more militant stance in favor of outright independence, said Shelley Rigger, a visiting researcher at the College of Social Sciences at the National University of Taiwan, adding that Tsai is also unlikely to relieve Beijing.

“I think Tsai Ing-wen has been moderate because she is committed to a course that maximizes both the security and flexibility of Taiwan,” she said.

Since the transition to full democracy in the 1980s, Taiwan has increasingly asserted its independent identity of China, even though it is not recognized by the United Nations or another large nation. Saturday’s election was the seventh presidential vote since the island began with a transition from martial law among nationalists to democracy.

The island fulfills all the roles of a sovereign nation, issues its own passports, maintains its own military and legal system, and acts as a crucial hub in the global high-tech supply chain.

In her victory speech at the end of Saturday, Tsai urged the rest of the world to respect Taiwan’s commitment to democracy and to regard the island as a “partner, not a problem.”

Tsai, a PhD at the London School of Economics, has emphasized strong ties with the United States to counter China’s attempts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan. The US does not recognize Taiwan as a country, but it is the main supplier of military equipment.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Tsai on Saturday with a statement: “The United States thank President Tsai for her leadership in developing a strong partnership with the United States and welcome her commitment to maintain stability in the Strait in the face of inexorable pressure.”

On the domestic front, Tsai faces challenges in trying to reform the government and economy, reduce inequality, create jobs and raise wages.

“We will work even harder to build on our performance over the past four years,” Tsai said in her speech. “We will constantly remind ourselves that our records must be clean, confident and efficient.”

She added: “Of course we will do our best to keep our country safe and defend our sovereignty.”

