The lawyer of Ghosn slams the minister's blunder in proving innocence paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Japan is an admirable, modern, differently developed country. It deserves better than an archaic system that holds innocent people hostage. It is up to you to abolish it. “

He emphasized that it is prosecution to prove guilt, not the other way around.

Ghosn, who was awaiting trial for financial misconduct, fled Tokyo and appeared in Beirut on December 30.

It is unlikely that he is on trial because Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.

He reiterated this week in a press conference in Beirut that he was innocent and was confronted with fabricated charges as Nissan Motor Co., prosecutors and Japanese officials tried to block a more complete merger between Nissan and alliance partner Renault SA of France.

Japan’s conviction rate is higher than 99% and human rights activists have long doubts about the justice of its legal system.

Ghosn said it is rigged and unjust.

The Japanese judiciary has come into the spotlight on the case of Ghosn and his harsh words earlier this week about how he was treated in detention, detained in solitary confinement and grilled by prosecutors without a lawyer present, as well as his bail conditions that prevented him to see his wife.

Mori has said that the Japanese system upholds human rights, offers a fair trial and low crime.

She accused Ghosn of “both within Japan and internationally false information about Japan’s legal system and practice.”

“That is absolutely unbearable,” she said on Thursday.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press