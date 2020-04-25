The lawsuit against Jersey City Smile against Chicago was dismissed by a judge

An Illinois judge has dismissed a malicious lawsuit filed by former Empire star Jessie Smolit after the city sought to recover their losses in their investigation of a false hate crime report.

The actor filed a lawsuit against Chicago after the city filed a lawsuit in April against the actor, who claimed $ 136,105.15 to the city for the cost of the investigation. They go on a fraud, hate crime, Smollett.

Related: Chicago police release a CCTV footage of Jerseys wearing a hat

U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Kendall ruled that Smollett could not bring an appeal against the city until all proceedings were finalized, citing legal proceedings surrounding Smollett’s February charge of defamation. Six illegals by the Cook County grand jury.

Smollett was charged in February with six counts of false reporting to the Chicago Police Department. The allegations were made after Smollett’s vicious accusation that he was verbally and physically abused at midnight by two men wearing ‘hats’ making America great again.

Associated Press: Suspicion was charged with six counts of misconduct for lying, accusing police of committing a hate crime.

Judge Kendall concluded that the charge was valid “for a crime (the Chicago Police Department) had probable cause to think he committed.”

(1 visit, 1 visit today)

About the author