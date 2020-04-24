The laws governing the fight against Tasmania include:

Seventy-seven years after his death, 16-year-old rapists and rapists were finally able to tell his own story.

Today, he becomes the first in the state of Tasmania to exercise his right to be recognized as a rapist under a new law that will no longer violate the sexual harassment requirement. Advertising.

Since 2018, news.com.au has been pushing the #LetHerSpeak campaign to reform the state of the archaic sand gag law, in partnership with End Rape On Campus Australia, Marque Lawyers and In Hobart Mercury.

This law is amended, allowing survivors of sexual assault to use their reputation on social media, if they are over 18 years old, to allow their names to be written, and without further harm. important legal issues.

Now, Janelle is unveiling her name and story for the first time.

THAT’S THAT CHANGED MY LIFE

This year is 1993. Janelle O’Connor recently completed 10 years and works part-time at a bakery, in a small waterfront village in Burnie, Tasmania, numbering 13,000.

She was telling news.com.au, “I’m looking forward to going 11 years and spending time with my friends this summer.”

A school report written by her boss just three weeks before the night described her as “a respectable young woman with a sense of humor.”

But on Christmas Eve, her life will change forever.

“I stayed with some friends, and I saw a guy in two cars that I knew.”

The driver, who could not be named because of the rules, had known Janelle as a child, and another passenger, Glen Last, was a close friend.

“We all wanted to go to a party and it took a while but when we got to the house that the driver didn’t stop, my stomach was broken.”

Also within the night Janelle’s three sons had never met before. One of them is a convicted murderer.

CLEAR: ‘He has evil in his eyes’

CLEAR: ‘She needs it’: a bad teacher’s fault

A few minutes later the truck stopped in a poor agricultural area.

“We’ll all jump,” the man shouted.

His name was Geoffrey Michael Haywood, age 29. Six years earlier, he killed a woman in Burnie and later charged her with murder. He was in jail and not then.

It’s not that Janelle knows anything about the man’s crime story. In fact, he received a seven-page long police report this year after a 12-month investigation by news.com.au. It depicts Haywood’s criminal behavior from stealing and breaking traffic to stealing cars and fighting women.

This Christmas day she was decorated with a handmade knife.

“I am sitting behind the scenes, at Glen’s knees. When the car stopped, Glen opened the door and told me to run, ”says Janelle.

But it’s too late. Haywood grabbed Janelle by the hair, grabbed the blade in her throat, before repeatedly pressing her.

The boat was later taken from Glen Justice and Haywood and another man were present.

“That’s when I turned the driver over,” says Janelle. “I asked him to run away and let them rape me. I threw away everything I could. I said to him: ‘Got to have a daughter of the bride? Think of me as his wife. ‘But he didn’t move. He said they would kill him if he did. I looked at him and said, ‘Well, what do you think they are going to do to me?’ ”

Haywood and the second man were put back into the vehicle, leaving Glen Last’s body at the side of the road. Janelle was taken to the second level, where the driver escaped from the scene, leaving Haywood and two other boys, Timothy John Marshall, 22 and Leon Roy Roughley, 27.

Court documents show the girl was being dragged out of the car and cut into pieces and repeatedly crushed. As he wandered along the road, crying, Haywood kicked him in the temple.

RELATAD: A story that took two years to tell

ATHE: This comment made people angry

“I remember looking around. Not when I was a good runner in the closest building ever to arrive.

I know what will happen next. I also knew I had to say the words’ no ‘and I didn’t want it’.

They raped me. Haywood is an employee. He is the calling player. All the while, I felt like I was hovering above my eyes and watching what had happened to me.

“As a child, my older brother abused me and I learned to walk away. During that time the same instinctual survival came into play.

“When it was all over, Haywood sat across from me, put a knife to my throat and said ‘I’m going to kill you, and you fall and throw you out of the woods.’

They told me to dress, but they put me in there again. Then Haywood said: ‘Now you will dig your own pit ** king of the grave you b * tch. Because you won’t tell anyone about this. ‘

THANKS TO CHRISTMAS

Janelle was staring out the window of the car, trying to figure out if she could survive and jump on her way when the car crashed and collapsed.

After Janelle’s recovery, Haywood was nowhere to be found. Fueling oil, he jumped out of the boat and ran.

He said, “If they didn’t park the car, I wouldn’t be with you now,”

A few minutes later, when he made it home, he jumped and fell, completely exhausted. It’s Christmas day.

When she finally woke up, the first person she spoke to was her best friend, Adam Brownrigg.

“She came over and pulled me out of the car,” says Janelle.

We go back to the place that happened. We could see the grass growing on the pods down from the place of the rape. That’s when it all happened to me.

“I didn’t want my parents to know. I don’t want anyone to know. But Adam helped me talk to my mother, and I spent the day on Christmas and did a medical exam. ”

Karen Willis, chief executive officer of the Rape and Domestic Violence Service at the Australian Government, says how the ‘first responder’ responds to a significant demonstration.

Ms Willis said, “We know that how a person reacts at the same time is a key factor in shaping a person’s recovery.”

“When people are acknowledged and supported, that increases their ability to recover.”

Anyway, since Boxing Day, the news has sparked rumors and rumors about someone being made around the country.

“The first question, I thought, was, ‘Why did you get on board? Why did you do this, and what do you wear? ‘Of course, they are still there today,’ says Janelle.

“I was told I deserved it, I wanted it, I was a sl, t got what was coming, and I did the audition. When the case began, I phoned in the middle of the night, and I was told that their friends wanted to kill me. ”

LATARA: A woman is raped by a woman at a place where she is exposed

ATB: TA: killer killer chainsaw

Karen Willis said, “When rapes occur in the community, the community will be divided.” There will be those who blame the victim and support the boys and the victim. himself may find that he can’t keep away. Even if the perpetrators return, they will often return to the same community. ”

Gossip is not just a small town. It is full of repeated reminders.

Janelle said, “For the last few years, I would see the same Ute that I was kidnapped that night, running across town,” Janelle said.

KNOW OURSELVES TO GET DOWN

Despite all of this, the school student was determined to pursue justice.

I don’t want the men to forget what they did to me. I know I wouldn’t be able to live on my own without telling them if they did for someone else, ”Janelle said.

In total, he presented evidence in court five times across three cases, after the first two cases were successful.

“At the time, it was an open court so everyone on the road could enter and sit on the watch as I testified.

“When I was 16, it was a shame because I had to tell my story, and there was going to be a section of the court that connected to family and friends, and one side was full of my family and friends, the ones from Burnie who will come in and watch.

It is cruel. It looks like this is rape again. I spent all that day marking my 18th birthday as three lawyers questioning testimony. They want to ruin me that day because I bring it back to court.

Contact: Celebrating the end of the ridiculous Aussie rule

RELATED: ‘Healthy’: Feminist combat

“On one occasion,” he says, “I killed myself. At the time, I was drinking alcohol and drugs. I do not sleep, nor do I eat.

At that point you just want the pain going. I do not want to die, but I am so sick that I have to go to court, insulting my family.

I think if I were to die again and not go to court again, they might take it away, but I wouldn’t know because I wouldn’t be here.

“But I escaped the night and returned to the court again. And I eventually won it. ”

At the third hearing in 1995, Haywood and Roughley were found guilty of rape. The accusation against Marshall eventually fell.

The judge accused the men: “Those who insult people in the city, who see themselves as capable and self-deprecating, will face punishment. the firmness that awaits them with conviction. Especially women’s hygiene is a fair game if they accept lifting in a car or traveling unsafe at night unacceptable in modern society and are criticized and rejected. . ”

I want to talk now

After 21 years of silence, Janelle says she wants to speak under her current name to help fight the local community’s massive suffering. She also wants to teach others about the symbols of behavior that may be abused by children.

This is because he sees the abuse he suffered as a child as it is closely related to the ransom he received as a teenager.

“By the time I was six years old, I had been abused by a family member, and that changed my entire life, as well as my teenage years,” he says.

“By the age of 12, I had run into problems. I told someone, but I was not convinced. I was seen creating films to get away from other problems.

Research on child sexual abuse shows that this is disgusting: this kind of behavior that comes from being abused is often misinterpreted by others as abusive and moral.

Ms Willis said: “If we have the best understanding of trauma, we will see those actions as evidence of bias.” “Instead we will judge them and reject the child by calling them ‘the troublemaker’ and the ‘seeker’.”

As a result, a child may be left alone and receive punishment from other criminals who ‘neglect’ the victim during his or her teenage years.

In fact, according to the Australian Academy of Pediatrics the violence of sexual violence in adulthood is twice as high for women who are abused as children and about 54% of girls who are sexually assaulted sexually as children are more likely to experience sexual violence in adulthood.

This adjustment is not inevitable, but understanding how the offenders are focused on exploiting the misconduct of other criminals and lack of social support is essential.

RELATED: ‘Let me talk’: Our worst-case law has failed

RELATED: An ‘friend’ took her 18th birthday

For Janelle, the following links are clear: “What happened in my childhood left me with so many other things in my life, including what happened to me when I was 16. That is what I want people understand to expand. this cycle.

“If I had been a kid, he wouldn’t have been on the ship that night at 16.”

Janelle, meanwhile, is about to write a book about her life, and says she feels safe but has finally revealed who she is.

He says, “I cannot speak in the name of my good name. “It’s frustrating because you want to be able to talk to people and share what you’ve gone through.

“So I am surprised to be part of this change. For me, it means freedom to talk about my story and use my identity.

I grew up knowing a lot of people who lie and lie to them. I think that if they see me doing this, it will help them to arrive. At the end of the day it is to support each other. By sharing our stories, we can come together and achieve this. ”

Janelle has a loving family and has returned to study. He said he wants to let others know that help is available.

“Don’t be ashamed of your story. Don’t be ashamed of yourself anytime you have been abused, or treated as a child, or beaten. Make it clear. Find someone to talk to… because you get it. It is difficult but with the right support you can live and lead a healthy life.

“Twenty years later, I am. I’m not that bad. I stripped of their power. I regained my strength. ”

Nina Funnell is the founder of the #LetHerSpeak campaign in partnership with the report.com.au, End Rape On Campus Australia and Marque’s lawyers.

This short story comes from the help of the Walkley Public Fund and Judith Neilson’s work for Advertising and Ideas by the Walkley Grant for Freelance Journalism.

.