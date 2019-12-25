The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G is coming

Loading...

It will not be here in time for Christmas – and it is unclear exactly when it could debut – but, yes Virginia, there will be a Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G at some point in the near future. That conformation, spotted by SamMobile, comes directly from a Samsung promotion that is now being conducted at its home base in South Korea and that lists the Galaxy Tab S6 variant (model SM-T866N) as "coming soon".

This is not exactly a shock. Samsung has been aggressive in adjusting 5G connectivity in its smartphones and there has been a buzz about the possibility of a 5G variant of the S6 Tab since the fall of the year, when the upcoming model not only received Bluetooth certification, but was also approved by the National Radio Agency of Korea.

The latest tablet is prominent on the Galaxy Academy website of the company and although there are no details about the specifications except for the inclusion of 5G, Samsung uses the same promo image as the S6 Tab, which may indicate that this is one of the few differences and current Wi-Fi and LTE models. That means it will be a high-end product similar to the current S6 tab, with specifications such as a 10.5-inch super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 (287 pixels per inch), a dual camera system with 13MP and 5MP rear and 8MP front shooters, and a long battery life powered by Qualcomm & # 39; s Snapdragon 855 processor. The World of 5G page from Samsung, part of the promo site with other 5G product details, does not include this model.

Although this alleged impending release would be the first time a tablet contains 5G, the technology available to use it is scarce worldwide. South Korea has some of the most advanced 5G capabilities, with between 4 and 5 million Koreans who already own 5G phones. It is unclear when and at which other locations Samsung plans to roll out the new tablet – whether it is exclusive to South Korea or whether other countries are the target of distribution. Regarding the timetable, the smart money means that Samsung could release the C5 S 5G in addition to the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite on CES 2020 next month.

