The launch of new Apple TV 4K hardware based on tvOS 13.4 beta code is approaching

Yesterday Apple released the first developer betas as part of its next round of software releases: iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, tvOS 13.4 and watchOS 6.2. We have already discovered some new things hidden in the system, e.g. B. the new CarKey API, and now 9to5Mac has found references to a new Apple TV model in tvOS 13.4 beta code.

The codes reveal a new Apple TV with the code name “T1125”, while the current Apple TV 4K is called “J105a” and the HD model is “J42d”. The letter “T” at the beginning indicates that this is an internal model, probably a prototype that has not yet been fully completed.

We don’t know exactly what the new features of this Apple TV are, but tvOS 13.4’s internal files suggest that the hardware is based on the arm64e architecture that is also used in the A12 and A13 bionic chips – the current generation runs with the A10 Fusion Chip. The maximum supported resolution remains 4K with HDR support.

For example, a new Apple TV with a more powerful chip should significantly improve performance for Apple Arcade games.

Last year, there were some rumors about the next generation Apple TV mentioning the possibility that the device might have the A12 Bionic chip and an HDMI 2.1 input. Maybe we’re closer now, as Apple usually hosts a spring event every year.

Are you happy about the possibility of a new Apple TV? What do you expect for the next generation? Let us know in the comments below.

