The Latest: Warren stresses the party’s unity to defeat Trump

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The latest on the 2020 Democratic Presidential Contest and Tuesday primary in New Hampshire (all local times):

15:20

Senator Elizabeth Warren has largely avoided attacks by her key presidential rivals lately – but sees no benefit to anyone in them.

After a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, Warren said to reporters on Sunday, “Look, we need to bring our group together to defeat Donald Trump.”

She added, “And we’re not doing this by launching a series of attacks on each other and trying to tear each other down.”

The Massachusetts Senator criticized for months Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for running fundraisers with wealthy donors who were closed to the press for months.

But lately, Warren has been trying to emphasize the unity of the party. She said on Sunday that democratic candidates should “talk about the things we can do together.”

___

3 pm.

New Hampshire is practically the back yard of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. So much so that she mistakenly thought she was home when she camped there.

During a rally held at a high school in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday, Warren said, “It’s up to you, Massachusetts.”

The crowd immediately responded with giggles and corrections. Warren corrected himself with a laugh and said, “And to the New Hampshire people. Thank you very much.”

Warren has refused to call New Hampshire a must in the preliminary round on Tuesday even though it borders Massachusetts. After the event, she told reporters, “There are 55 more states or territories after that. It looks like there will be a long fight for the nomination. “

___

14:40

Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota, says she plans to continue to go against expectations and make her way to the New Hampshire area code.

Despite spending the past year behind the frontrunners, Klobuchar has received a boost in recent days thanks to strong debate and the infusion of cash. At a rally at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Sunday, their campaign first set up about 250 chairs and then removed them to make room for a crowd of over 700 people.

Klobuchar said she has had an “incredible journey” over the past few days and is expecting to do well in New Hampshire as it is a “grass roots area” where voters really listen.

___

14:25

The chairman of the National Democratic Committee said that after the 2020 elections, the national party will consider whether the contracting states should hold elections.

The word from DNC chairman Tom Perez follows the voting problems in the Iowa assemblies last Monday.

Perez tells ABC’s “This Week” that Iowa could have avoided problems if it had hosted a major event by government officials rather than an event by volunteers and the party.

He was looking forward to the conversation about the parties “coming out of the electoral business”.

Iowa’s start-up meetings ended up in a mess after a technical problem, and then a phone jam prevented the Iowa Democratic Party from gathering the results shortly after the meetings ended.

It was not until Thursday that the State party declared that the results were complete. The Associated Press states that it is not possible to determine a winner based on the information available. The AP believes that the results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party may not be accurate

Perez says the Democratic Party will also review whether Iowa should maintain its status as the first in the nation to cast votes.

___

13:30

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders insists he doesn’t want to “disparage” rival Pete Buttigieg, but Sanders points out fans in New Hampshire why he believes Buttigieg shouldn’t be the party’s candidate.

During a gig in Plymouth, Sanders started calling Buttigieg “my friend”. The fans of Sanders laughed out loud.

Then Sanders said, “We’re not here to disparage Pete. He’s campaigning well, but our views are different.”

Sanders said a candidate like Buttigieg who receives campaign contributions from pharmaceutical company executives or “Wall Street Tycoons” would not prevail against “the corporate elite”.

Sanders has similarly criticized how his rivals collect money in the past. But his pointed comments about Buttigieg come when Sanders struggles to win the New Hampshire area code in two days.

___

12:45

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden downplayed the notion that his graduation from the Iowa Caucuses would affect his eligibility.

The former vice president tells voters in New Hampshire that rivals Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were “better organized than we were in Iowa”.

Biden stresses that voters should treat the first four states “as one state” with early voting. New Hampshire, which holds its primary electoral state, is the second early-voting state, followed by Nevada and South Carolina.

Two candidates take part in the New Hampshire contests, which Biden describes as “from the two states next door” to voters. They refer to Sanders, Senator in Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, Senator in Massachusetts.

Biden returns to the format of the town hall. New Hampshire voters tend to be proud. Before Sunday, Biden had stopped asking questions to the crowd at its New Hampshire events in January and February. Instead, Biden focused on welcoming rope supporters to these events.

___

