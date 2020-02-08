The Latest: Warren reminds voters that she held out

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The latest race for the Democratic President of 2020 and the area code for Tuesday in New Hampshire (all local times):

14:15

It was almost exactly three years ago that Mitch McConnell used the phrase “still insisted” to exhort Elizabeth Warren when she spoke to one of President Donald Trump’s nominees in the Senate.

The phrase has strengthened Warren’s feminist reputation and reminds voters in the final days of the New Hampshire area code.

Warren leaned heavily on gender-specific arguments on Saturday when she tried to motivate followers before going out to knock on doors. While Warren talked about being the first president for weeks, she largely avoided the topic in the debate phase last night. Warren says the persistence phrase inspired women to tattoo it on T-shirts, pillows, and even on their bodies.

Democrats are beginning to worry about whether the fight against Trump can be won and are talking about “what can’t be done and who definitely can’t,” she said.

“They’ll talk about it until we get into this fight, we persist and we win.” So I will be the first president. “

2 p.m.

Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota, said she was looking forward to having a “balanced playing field” in the last few days before elementary school in New Hampshire.

Several hundred people in a crowded room and a crowd greeted Klobuchar at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, the day after she was the only candidate in the debating phase to raise concerns about the prospect of Sen. Bernie Sanders. democratic socialist ”as a candidate.

Klobuchar said on Saturday that this moment had shown that she was not afraid to say what she thought and that strategy had paid off in her previous election.

“People know that I am straightforward and I tell them the truth,” she said.

Klobuchar said the impeachment process against President Donald Trump prevented her from campaigning in Iowa.

The crowd cheered when they said their campaign has raised $ 1.5 million since the debate.

“Let’s surprise everyone and win in the right way,” she said.

