The latest VW Taigun concept is a preview of what’s on the agenda for the Kia Seltos in India

Volkswagen presented an updated Taigun concept at the Auto Expo 2014 and now, six years later, the company is introducing another concept.

The latest concept, which offers a preview of the later production model, has little in common with the predecessor.

The front panel is completely new and has a slim three-bar grill with a striking Volkswagen logo. It is surrounded by swept headlights that appear to have chrome accents that visually expand the grille. Further down there is a honeycomb grille holder, an artificial gliding plate and a metal cladding that wraps around the fog lights.

Also read: Skoda Vision IN Concept presents a brand new crossover for India

While most crossovers are equipped with plastic panels, the Taigun has a shiny black decoration and metallic accents on the side skirts. We can also see fake fender slits, an upward curving beltline, and black decals on the rear pillar.

Other notable design features include a spoiler attached to the tailgate and rear lights surrounded by black trim. The designers also installed an elegant bumper with a sturdy, looking protective plate.

Volkswagen didn’t say much about the model, but confirmed that the crossover would be 165.3 inches (4.2 meters) long and 104.3 inches (2.65 meters) long. This makes the model a little shorter than Skoda’s Vision IN concept.

Volkswagen not only confirmed the dimensions, but also announced that the Taigun will have a turbocharged gasoline engine that will allow the model to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.9 seconds. The crossover reaches a top speed of 183 km / h.

Autocar India reports that the Taigun will be sold in India in the second half of 2021 and is heavily based on the production version of the Vision IN concept. As a result, we can assume that it runs on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which was specially developed for the subcontinent.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyl8QXmJIUM (/ embed)

PHOTO GALLERY

more pictures…