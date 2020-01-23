LONDON (AP) – The latest on the outbreak of the new corona virus in China (all times local):

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, a Chinese father and son who were hospitalized on Wednesday with fever have performed positive tests with the new corona virus. This is the first such case in Vietnam.

The ministry said Thursday that Li Ding, 66, from Wuhan, China, arrived in Hanoi on January 13 and then traveled south to meet his 28-year-old son, Li Zichao, who works in Vietnam. The two then went to Ho Chi Minh City.

The father had a fever on January 17 and the son had the same symptoms three days later, Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Sang, head of the tropical diseases department at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. “The son got the virus from his father,” the doctor was quoted as saying.

China has meanwhile decided to block three cities, including Wuhan, home to more than 18 million people to contain the deadly new viral disease that has afflicted hundreds of people.

The Singapore Ministry of Health has announced that the country has confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus, a 66-year-old Chinese citizen from Wuhan.

The ministry announced late Thursday that the man had arrived in Singapore with his family on January 20. The man is now isolated in a hospital in the Southeast Asian city-state.

The statement said that health officials are also investigating another suspected case after a preliminary test for the virus, which was positive. This person is a 53-year-old woman from Wuhan.

China has decided to block three cities with more than 18 million people living there to try to contain a deadly new viral disease that has hit hundreds of people and has spread to other cities and countries during the Lunar New Year storm.

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary troops guarded Wuhan’s train station, where metal barriers blocked the entrances at 10 a.m. Only travelers who had tickets for the last trains were allowed to enter, while those who were booked for later trains were rejected.

Usually lively streets, shopping centers, restaurants and other public places in the city with 11 million inhabitants were extremely quiet. In addition to the train station, airport, ferry, underground and bus services were also discontinued.

Similar measures will take effect on Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou.

In the capital, Beijing, the authorities have canceled “major events” indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs, which are a cornerstone of the New Year celebrations.