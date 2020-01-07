The latest trailer for The New Mutants, which is a long time coming, brings the horror

Loading...

Despite a long and bumpy road, The New Mutants by 20th Century Fox is finally coming to theaters this spring.

We thought we would never see it, but 20th Century Fox released the latest trailer for The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone’s horror-inspired film, which was originally developed as part of the X-Men franchise. The film is scheduled for release in April and has been described as “Stephen King meets John Hughes” YA horror film with a pinch of Stranger Things. The New Mutants actually feels tonally very different than previous films in The X-Men’s cinema universe.

It was a long way for Boone to throw The New Mutants into the studio as a potential standalone trilogy for the first time after filming The Fault in Our Stars in 2014. From the beginning, Boone Mutants wanted to give it a different flair, similar to Deadpool in 2016. But while Deadpool opted for a slippery R-rated comedy, Boone wanted to explore the horror with classics like Rosemary’s Baby and The Shining. “There are no costumes, there are no super villains. We are trying to do something completely different,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2017. But Boon later admitted some frustration at the studio’s “castration” of his original vision, which wanted to focus more on YA.

The first screenings of Boone’s original cut were positive, and IT’s success in 2017 convinced the studio to play the horror elements it had previously wanted to emphasize. Several new releases were planned, but never took place, partly due to conflicts in the schedules of the actors, but also because Fox was constantly changing the planned release date so as not to compete with other films in his stable: Deadpool 2 in 2018 and Dark Phoenix last year.

Then Disney acquired Fox last year and studio managers reportedly thought The New Mutants didn’t have strong box office potential. They changed their minds when Boone presented an updated excerpt of the film that Disney approved. And that’s why the film finally comes to the big screen.

According to the official synopsis: “Five young mutants, who are just discovering their skills while being held against their will in a secret facility, are struggling to escape their past sins and save themselves.” Influences cited by Boone include Demon Bear, a major villain in the comics of The New Mutants, and the 1987 slasher film A Nightmare in Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, in which children are trained in a psychiatric clinic to help them Dream to get a grip on battles against the main monster Freddy Krueger.

The mutants trailer begins with a shot of Dani Moonstar (Blu Hunt) rubbing a drop of blood between her fingers while Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) asks about the last thing she remembers in a voiceover. We get a nightmarish look back at Dani and a man (probably her father) running away from a fire. Dani wakes up in a psychiatric clinic, tied to her bed while Dr. Reyes tells her that she survived because she is “a very unusual girl” – a mutant. And it is not the only one. Reyes introduces her to a group of young mutants who are all part of a therapeutic support group in the hospital. Each of them is haunted by strange nightmares and visions.

Rahne (Game of Thrones Maisie Williams), aka Wolfsbane, can transform into a wolf that conflicts with her religious beliefs. Sam (Charlie Heaton from Stranger Things), also known as Cannonball, is invulnerable when he whirls in the air. Roberto (Henry Zaga), also known as Sunspot, has the ability to manipulate solar energy, and his inability to control that energy appears to have resulted in his girlfriend’s death. Illyana (Anya Taylor-Joy), aka Magik, can teleport and is the sister of X-Man Colossus. She is also known in the comics for her sword, which appears briefly here and protrudes from her arm. Dani, also known as Mirage, has the “power to create illusions that arise from a person’s fears and desires.”

Dani’s power is of great interest to Dr. Reyes, who explains that they need to explore Dani’s power to help her get better. But as Illyana tells her, “This is not a hospital – it is a cage.” When Dani “sees” something during the tests that Dr. Reyes probably didn’t want to see, she concludes that none of them are in the hospital to get better. “This place takes your greatest fear and lets you live,” we hear Reyes say. “Until it kills you.” And the mutants decide to join forces to escape.

Filmmaker Boone has wavered in interviews over the years about whether Demon Bear will actually appear in The New Mutants or not, but the character is featured in the cast. We see a shot of Dani in the trailer wearing a bear-shaped pendant, and we may see a look at Demon Bear towards the end. So we’re going to go ahead and predict that this will be the main enemy for the film. There’s also a rumored post-credits scene in which Antonio Banderas acts as an undisclosed villain and prepares things for a possible sequel if The New Mutants hits the box office.

The New Mutants is scheduled for release on April 3, 2020.

