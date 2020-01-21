The latest: Thousands gather on the day of the lobby at the Virginia Capitol

THE NEWEST – Live updates from the Virginia State Capitol as thousands of people came to downtown Richmond for Lobby Day.

15:00 One person was arrested in the Capitol after the weapon collection on Monday. Police said Mikaela E. Beschler, 21, from Richmond, was charged with a crime of wearing a mask in public for a crime. Beschler was arrested when he demonstrated on East Broad Street.

“The arrest came after the police officer had seen Beschler for the third time with a headscarf on his face,” the authorities said. “He had repeatedly warned her on two different occasions to adjust the headscarf.”

The 21-year-old Mikaela E. Beschler

Beschler was released at his own discretion.

13:30 About an hour and a half after the planned weapon collection was completed, officials said Capitol Square was “empty” and no arrests had been made at that time.

1:00 pm. Sources reported to 8News that a man attempting to climb the fire escape of the 12-story common building at 909 E. Main Street was arrested by security forces. It is unclear what charges the man may face.

12:00. The rally that prompted Governor Northam to declare a state of emergency and police officers to take additional security measures at the State Capitol, including metal detectors and fences, have officially ended.

While the supporters remained on the Capitol site, the rally organized by pro-gun groups was scheduled for the lobby day from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. Thousands of people have gathered in Capitol Square to protest against democratic governance’s plans to pass arms legislation. You can hear a sea of ​​people singing “USA”.

Flags with the words “Do not enter my rights” and “Trump 2020” as well as signs with the words “We will not comply” accompany the crowd. Have some out-of-staters told 8News The reason why they are here is: “If we don’t get up and try to stop new gun laws in Virginia, unfortunately that will also happen in my home state.”

The rally speakers will start at 11:00 a.m.

8:17 a.m. Hundreds of people make their way to the Capitol. The Quantity is increasing every second.

With the growing crowd in Capitol Square, think of this important message – IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. Do you remember the 5W. pic.twitter.com/YjdjFs1bKb

– VACapitol2020 (@ VACapitol2020) January 20, 2020

07.32 a.m. The crowd continues to grow. The police search every inch of people’s property. Our 8News reporter Delaney Hall says Security was quick, but thorough.

PHOTO GALLERY: Thousands gather on the day of the lobby at the Virginia Capitol

Below is the list of prohibited items:

fire arms

Knives, scissors, needles, razors and other weapons with blades

fling

Feather sticks or batons

metal knuckles

Blackjacks

Nunchucks, chains or other striking weapons

Throwing stars, knives, arrows or other throwing weapons

Stun gun, taser

Sticks, poles, bats, baseballs, softballs, glass bottles

Shields, helmets

Toy weapons and toy weapons

Drones / SUAS, laser pointer

Corrosive substances (pepper spray), aerosol container

Hazardous substances, fireworks, flares and open flames

other dangerous items or items that can be used as weapons

7:16 a.m. Capitol Square is in a state of emergency as tens of thousands of people are to be banned from firing on Governor Northam’s lobby day because of serious threats of violence.

This morning, the Virginia State Police and RPD were preparing for the massive arms rights rally hosted by the Virginia Citizens of Defense League. Several thousand activists showed up at 11 a.m. before the rally started.

At 7 a.m., more than 100 people were waiting in line at the Capitol to petition their legislators and attend the rally.

LIVE TWITTER UPDATES:

Crowds after crows are now outside the Capitol. Chants from “USA USA USA” sound intermittently, and many flags and signs rise into the air. Open carrying is permitted outside the Capitol area. @ 8NEWS pic.twitter.com/jBXUN9XTrE

– Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) January 20, 2020

We did it on Capitol Grounds. Security was quick, but VERY.

The police search * EVERY INCH * of people’s belongings (including the contents of my cosmetic bag). @ 8NEWS pic.twitter.com/VetWNNFgU2

– Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) January 20, 2020

Stay on 8News for updates.