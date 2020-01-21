WASHINGTON (AP) – The latest on the 2020 presidential race (all times on site):

11:30 a.m.

Bernie Sanders has canceled a planned campaign event in Iowa, citing the schedule for the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate.

The Vermont Senator had scheduled a rally at the University of North Iowa on Wednesday evening to bet that the negotiating plan could give him time to travel from Washington to the state, whose assemblies triggered the democratic primary on February 3.

But Tuesday is expected to be a long day in the Senate as members set the rules for impeachment. And the procedures are expected to take hours from Monday to Saturday.

Sanders has already suggested promoting the process rather than being tied to DC.

But the other senators and presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Michael Bennet from Colorado face similar logistical hurdles. And most had refrained from planning campaign events during the week.