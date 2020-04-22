The latest Lotus Engined to Combustion car will be an ‘Accessible Sports Car’: Report

The Lotus Evija, from which the new sports car will “take on design cue”. Photo: Lotus

Lotus’s plan for the future is to finally clarify a bit; Bloomberg reports that a car is expected to “drive daily.” And doesn’t that sound like an SUV or a crossover?

Bloomberg refers to it as an “affordable sports car,” which you might think means something like the Hyundai Veloster N. But (I think) Bloomberg actually refers more to its price, which will be somewhere between $ 67,000 and $ 123,000, which is actually very affordable, you’re a regular Bloomberg reader.

The key pieces:

But unlike rivals like Aston Martin and Lamborghini who have opted for sports cars, Lotus will first produce an accessible sports car – although one with enough interior space to be compatible with everyday use. This is a departure from models like the wedge-shaped Esprit, driven underwater by the James Bond spy movie, which are typically found only on weekends or on the runway.

Production will resume next month at the Lotus plant in Hethel, England, as soon as the U.K. will lift his coronavirus block, (Chief Executive Officer Phil Popham) said. A factory extension has been built to accommodate the new model, which will be unveiled by the end of this year or early 2021.

Lotus fans will feel in some ways Groundhog Day as an “affordable sports car” was what Lotus put Evora like, to say nothing of Europe a few years before that.

Wednesday’s best deals: Google Nest Thermostat, RAVPower USB-C Charger, …

The new practical Lotus concept will be modeled after the next Evija. The company announced the year Evija, with nearly 2,000 horsepower and the highly inaccessible price of at least $ 2.3 million. This new car seems to fit (sort of) with the strategy that Geely has secured with Polestar, which produces or plans to produce Polestar 1 for $ 155,000 – for wealthy people – and Polestar 2 for $ 63,000 – for people who are just a little rich.

Something intriguing, Popham did not rule out more new Lotus (Lots) in the future, maybe one like the Polestar 3.

“It’s not like we have to generate all the money to invest in our future,” said the CEO, adding that future options could include an SUV, crossover, cruiser or sports saloon. “Our focus right now is on sports cars but we think the brand has the potential to move to other segments. And Geely has experience in areas such as electrification and stand-alone driving.”

Volvo flourished under Geely’s management while Lotus was right in a hue. Considering the success of Volvo, it’s hard to count Lotus, although going from 1,600 cars a year to 5,000 – as Bloomberg says Lotus aspires now – is ambitious, though, thanks to Geely, Lotus is playing with the money. the house.

.