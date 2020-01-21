The latest HP education Chromebooks are more robust

HP announced their latest Chrome OS devices for schools at the BETT 2020 conference in London. The most interesting is the HP Chromebook 14 G6, which has robust, education-friendly designs.

HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE & HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE

The first two Chrome OS devices are almost identical, except for the 11 G8 EE with an Intel Celeron, while the 11A G8 EE is powered by AMD’s A4 or A6 chips. They are standard clamshells that can be configured with a maximum of 8 GB RAM and 16-64 GB storage. The 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 display can also be equipped with a touchscreen.

Regarding classroom design and proofing, HP’s changes begin with an easy-to-grasp chassis that also minimizes fingerprints and scratches. Weathered MIL-STD 810G testing, gates and corners have been reinforced to withstand falls, while there are large rubber grips on the perimeter.

The keyboard is spill-resistant and pick-resistant due to an anchored skirt design that makes it difficult to hold anything under keys and pry. The HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE is now available from $ 259, with AMD models next month.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE

This HP Education 2-in-1 has many of the same specifications and adjustments to make a robust Chromebook. The touchscreen is also protected with Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch resistance. There is also a 5-megapixel world-oriented (rear) camera on the keyboard side for use in tablet or tent mode. The HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE is now available and starts at $ 299.

HP Chromebook 14 G6

Larger and focused on teachers, the 14-inch screen has left and right frames that are considerably narrower, but the top and bottom are still large. There is a 720p wide-angle webcam that can be configured with a physical privacy shutter.

The keyboard is spill-resistant and available in a backlit version, while there is a grid for dual-stereo speakers just above. Ports include two USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, microSD and headphone jack.

Powered by an Intel Celeron, it can be configured with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The HP Chromebook 14 G6 is now available, but only through commercial channels from $ 289.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAyzVuO_v1s (/ embed)