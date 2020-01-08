The latest generation of climate models runs hotter - for this reason

Loading...

Before each report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the global climate modeling centers create a central database with standardized simulations. In the last round of these efforts, an interesting trend has emerged in the past year: The latest and best versions of these models are more sensitive to CO2 on average and, in response, warm up more than previous iterations. What is behind this behavior and what does it say about the real world?

Climate sensitivity is one of the most frequently discussed numbers in climate science. The most common formulation is the amount of warming that occurs when the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere doubles and the planet reaches a new equilibrium for a century or two. This way you can easily see what our emissions are likely to do.

This number is not chosen in advance in climate models. It results from the entire physics and chemistry of the model. This means that the model’s overall climate sensitivity may change when modeled processes are updated to improve their realism. The results of the latest model generation have led to a noticeable increase in average climate sensitivity. A new study by Mark Zelinka from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory analyzes these new model simulations and compares their behavior to that of the previous generation.

The analysis included simulations of 19 of the 35 modeling groups since not everything has been received yet. The climate sensitivity of these models was between 1.8 and 5.6 ° C with double CO2 and an average of 3.9 ° C. The last generation fell to 2.1-4.7 ° C with an average of 3.3 ° C. The sensitivity of the latest generation of models is therefore increasing slightly. (For the context, the best estimate for real climate sensitivity has been at 1.5-4.5 ° C for decades, centered on 3 ° C.)

Models work by dividing the atmosphere into sections called grid cells and simulating atmospheric physics in each of these sections. To find out what caused the higher sensitivities, the researchers used a tool to break down the model responses in each grid cell. Her focus was on feedback – processes that either increase or dampen warming. Differences in the various responses are generally responsible for the range of total sensitivity numbers.

In this analysis, most of the feedback has basically the same strength as in the previous model generation. However, low clouds behave differently. This is pretty important because deep clouds can have a huge impact if they are fluffy and reflective and shade the planet. If the amount of cloud shadow changes with rising temperatures – which is the case – you will get feedback.

The behavior at low clouds in models is a particularly lively topic. Previous studies have shown that models with the most realistic clouds (in a way) tend to be more sensitive to the climate. And a lot of work goes into new measurements of the physics and chemistry of clouds, with the modelers then trying to ensure that their simulations match this behavior.

In the new study, the researchers found that the low cloud feedback in the new generation of models outside the tropics, especially in the southern hemisphere, appears to have changed in the mid-latitude. The average feedback between the models is somewhat more positive and increases the warming. That would mean that as the earth warms, the low cloud cover in this region decreases somewhat and less sunlight reflects back into space.

Enlarge / Here is the strength of the cloud feedback by latitude. The previous generation of models is in blue and the new generation in orange. (The black line shows the difference between them.)

The researchers looked a little more closely at what is behind this shift and found that this is probably related to some changes in the equations of cloud physics. Comparisons with satellite data had shown that models should keep more liquid droplets liquid at cold temperatures, and at least some models were optimized accordingly. That could be enough to change how much the clouds change with rising temperatures.

In short, the newer models don’t seem to do anything unrealistic to make them more sensitive. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re right. It will take a lot more work to sift through these models and figure out which clouds best fit the real world. And since the Earth’s climate system is so interconnected, another factor – such as a pattern of sea temperature – may partially affect cloud behavior.

Models are not the only way for scientists to assess Earth’s climate sensitivity. This is also done, for example, by examining historical records and past climate changes recorded by things like ice cores. The evaluation of the new generation of climate models based on these events could also provide clarity.

This situation will certainly pose a challenge to the authors of the upcoming IPCC report, as they can only include studies published until September 2020 for the coming months – and hopefully a lot of them for the sake of the IPCC authors.

Geophysical Research Letters, 2020. DOI: 10.1029 / 2019GL085782 (About DOIs).