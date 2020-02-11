The Latest: Biden calls itself “Underdog” in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The latest on the 2020 Democratic Presidential Competition and the New Hampshire area code (all local times):

8:45

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden shows himself an “outsider” in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The former vice president noted in MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont New Hampshire gained 20 percentage points in 2016 and that he had a neighbor advantage and “real enthusiasm” for him. But according to Biden, Sanders’ label as a democratic socialist in the south and elsewhere will not be helpful.

Biden says “I think I’m an outsider here in New Hampshire”, but he still feels “good” and is in the “long distance” race.

Biden says his party’s 2020 presidential candidate will need substantial support from African Americans and the retention of “white workers”, two areas Biden sees as his strength. Biden says, “If you can’t win in Pennsylvania, if you can’t help win Senate seats in North Carolina and Georgia, it will be terribly difficult to beat President Donald Trump.”

Biden also attacked billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg for spending hundreds of millions of dollars on television advertising. Biden says he looks forward to discussing Bloomberg because he can’t keep up with Bloomberg’s money.

When asked about surveys that indicate Bloomberg is limiting Biden’s support among temperate Americans, Biden says, “It’s amazing what $ 500 million can do.”

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.