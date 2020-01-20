The latest beta version of the Google app describes how hotword sensitivity works

At CES earlier this month, Google explained what will come to Assistant in the course of 2020. The latest beta version of the Google app (10.93) this afternoon describes a handful of upcoming options, such as hotword sensitivity for “Hey Google”.

Hey Google hotword sensitivity

Back in September, Google detailed that assistant devices would quickly give “you more control to reduce unintended activations.” In addition to privacy, Hey Google hotword sensitivity can be used to make an assistant more responsive in “especially noisy environments.” Google app 10.93 today announced how hotword sensitivity will work.

u201cSensitivity of Google u201d

“Increase or decrease the sensitivity of this device to make it more or less respond to u201cHey Google u201d”

To begin with, “only the person with the primary account on this device can update this setting.” That said, the sensitivity level will be applied to everyone who uses the device, which implies that shared screens such as Smart Displays and speakers are used. It seems that the preference can be set per device.

Choose the device to which you want to respond more or less to u201cHey Google u201d

Customize more devices

There are three steps, ranging from “Least sensitive” to “Most sensitive”, where “Standard” is the current level.

Least sensitive

Standard

Most sensitive

The app warns that Hey Google hotword sensitivity will not initially work with all devices or languages. It is unclear whether this preference applies to telephones:

This function is not supported for the current language on the device

This function is not yet supported on this device

For those who have an overactive Assistant device, sensitivity controls will be remarkably useful. Connected with the option to set per device, this can help with setups where the unintended loudspeaker is always activated by Hey Google.

How to update?

You can sign up for the Google app beta program here or by going to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling down. The latest beta version of the Google app is rolled out immediately when it is available.

