The latest Battle of Alberta shows intense hatred between Oilers, Flames

CALGARY – Certainly, the Oilers got the chance to get revenge with their own stick flip.

It came with 24 seconds in the second period, a fraction of a second before the first fight between goalkeeper and goalkeeper in the history of Battle of Alberta.

Yes, you read that right.

Despite all the bad blood that flowed for decades between the north and south of this great province, a matchup was needed between goalkeepers who switched sides this summer to succeed.

With Cam Talbot throwing blockers into Alex Chiasson’s face as part of an old-school melee at the end of Flames, Mike Smith skates to center ice hoping to attract a dance partner.

While Matthew Tkachuk and Ethan Bear exchanged punches and several others struggled for ice, Talbot forced Smith to throw his stick first, just as David Rittich did to interrupt his shootout triumph on Wednesday. His mask and gloves followed.

“Old-fashioned hockey there,” said Smith, one of the few goalkeepers who has earned the career of Gordie Howe.

“Obviously, Talbot comes in and confuses a bit, throws a few blockers. I didn’t really like that. I just saw what happened there. He obliges.”

Talbot had some swelling on his forehead and said he was sorry he was ejected, forcing Rittich to return.

House of the flames

“I didn’t like the fact (Sam Gagner) coming in and urging me when I’m on my back after the whistle,” Talbot said of his reason for his first NHL fight.

“It upset you a bit. I responded accordingly. Probably not the smartest response on my part. It was a very emotional game and my emotions got the best out of myself.”

If there was ever any doubt that Rittich’s unintended Joey Bautista impression rubbed the Oilers the wrong way on Wednesday, their anger was shown when they chirped Rittich as he skated to the bank after being pulled earlier.

Smith and others confirmed it afterwards.

“I’m not going to start a media circus here – I was lucky enough to play with Ritter, so I’m in a relationship with him,” said Smith.

“He is a fiery man, but sometimes it goes a bit too far. I think that sometimes things go around.”

Leon Draisaitl added: “It’s just disrespectful. We hit two posts and he celebrates as if they just won the Stanley Cup. I see. They are enthusiastic. Good for them. They won the game in the shootout. But show some respect “

The goal-man fight was just another product of intense hatred between two rivals, fueled by a scrum that started with Gagner poking a puck under Talbot in the net. When the goal was sent away, Mark Giordano Gagner jumped and all hell broke loose.

Talbot went after former Flame Alex Chiasson, Andrew Mangiapane tackled Chiasson and Smith waited for the main event.

Once Talbot came in the middle, the six-foot-four, 196-pound net-less was greeted with a series of furious rights by the six-foot-five Smith who weighs Talbot with 25 pounds.

While the officials skated through a mess of wood, gloves, and helmets, they decided to send both teams to the locker rooms to solve the problems.

When they returned from the break for the last 24 seconds of the second period, both goalkeepers were ejected. Unfortunately, common sense prevailed, without Milan Lucic’s sign for the fourth time in the fight.

A discussion for another day.

“You are trying to achieve something there and I am not going there,” Flames coach Geoff Ward said when asked if he had seen enough of Lucic in the last three games against Edmonton.

“I have a long history with that player and he has been good to us this year. I’m not going there.”

On Monday, when the man who has become a nuclear deterrent, will get his say about how he saw things going.

In a match, the nation must have watched awe, there were 75 shots, 11 goals, four goalkeepers, three fights and two fans in turtle suits as part of an 8-3 victory for the Oilers – their first in four provincial matchups this year.

The goalkeeper struggled with NHL’s first all-net-less fight since Braden Holtby and Ray Emery did it in 2013.

When he was reached during the Arizona game, Grant Fuhr said he was shocked to hear that no other goalkeeper tandem had met before during the Battle.

“I know, and there have been some ugly games,” said Fuhr, who was asked if he remembered fought someone like an Oiler or Flame.

“No, but fights with four or five banks.”

In a game, the Oilers were only 65 seconds ahead with 2-0, the Flames played in all night.

Buddy Robinson’s first as a flame ignited a raw crowd Saturday night filled with loyal Oilers, but Connor McDavid scored back-to-back goals and ended Rittich’s night … For the time being.

Between those two goals, Robinson tried to turn the tide by fighting vainly against Jujhar Khaira.

Talbot immediately made some major stops to lift the Flames claw back with one of the following goals from Tkachuk and Elias Lindhom. Unfortunately, a minute later, Ryan scored Nugent-Hopkins and the route was finished.

The Oilers controlled most of the evening and beat the hosts by no less than 49-26, to give the Oilers a sense of superiority that they deserved.

They deserved the win, and with that the only possession of second place in the Pacific, ahead of fourth place Flames with two.

In Calgary the discussion point will be Lucic and the goalkeeper will fight.

“I think that is clearly the icing on the cake,” said Draisaitl.

“Respect for both keepers to do that. Of course, Smitty is a heavy customer there. That was an entertaining game.”

They then meet during the last game of the season, in Calgary on April 4.