The latest Apple Pay promotion offers a 20% discount on Grubhub until New Year's Day

Apple shares its latest Apple Pay promotion with customers with the latest offer that gives a 20% discount on the Grubhub food delivery service.

The deal runs until New Year's Day and receives a 20% discount on all Grubhub deliveries of $ 10 or more when using Apple Pay and the promotional code below.

Use Apple Pay and receive a 20% discount on delivery orders of $ 10 or more in the Grubhub app or at grubhub.com until January 1. Enter the promotional code CELEBRATE20 at checkout. *

In the email that shares the latest deal, Apple also highlights Fandango, HotelTonight and Turo.

It also gives a reminder that the last few days of the year qualify for a 6% discount on Apple purchases with Apple Card.

