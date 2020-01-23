The latest Apple Pay promotion offers 10% purchases via StubHub

Apple launched its latest weekly Apple Pay promotion: for next week, you can get 10% off purchases on StubHub when you place your order with Apple Pay.

Apple says that when using Apple Pay in the StubHub app, simply enter the promo code APPLEPAY2020 when placing your order to lock in your 10% discount. The promotion is valid from today until January 29. Here are the full terms and conditions:

To redeem, enter the code APPLEPAY2020 at checkout. The maximum rebate is $ 100. You must make your payment using Apple Pay in the StubHub application before January 29, 2020. Offer valid on a single order, excluding gift cards. Offer valid only in the United States. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Apple regularly organizes Apple Pay promotions offering discounts at popular retailers and restaurants. Last week’s promotion offered 50% play at Dave and Buster when you paid with Apple Pay.

You can download the StubHub app from the App Store to get started. Learn more about Apple Pay in our comprehensive guide.

