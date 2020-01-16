The latest Apple Pay promotion gives you 50% off Dave and Buster's game

Apple’s latest Apple Pay promotion is all about fun. From today until January 30, you can get a 50% reduction on gaming at Dave and Buster’s when you use Apple Pay.

Like many of these weekly Apple Pay promotions, this one focuses on using the mobile payment platform in the app. When you recharge your “Power Card” via the Dave and Buster application on iOS, you benefit from a 50% reduction.

Terms and conditions apply, including the fact that you must register for a Dave and Buster rewards account to qualify. On the bright side, the promotion is available for new and existing customers. Apple says:

50% discount on the game with Apple Pay.

Use Apple Pay and get 50% off the game when you load your food card in the Dave & Buster app until January 30.

Apple regularly organizes Apple Pay promotions offering discounts at popular retailers and restaurants. Past promotions have offered offers from Nike, Adidas, Snapfish, Instacart and GrubHub. You can follow all the latest Apple Pay news in our comprehensive guide.

