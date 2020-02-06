The latest Apple Pay Promo version offers free iTunes movie rentals with postmates orders

Apple continues its weekly Apple Pay campaigns, this time with a Postmates offer that lets you borrow a free movie from the Apple TV app. This is how it works.

Apple states that if you spend at least $ 10 in the Postmates app or on the Apple Pay website, you can redeem a free movie on the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. To qualify for this offer, simply enter the voucher code WATCHNOW at the checkout in the Postmates app. You will then receive a separate link and a voucher code by email or SMS for your free movie rental.

The deal is now valid until February 9th:

Use Apple Pay to spend $ 10 or more on Postmates and get free movie rentals on the Apple TV app. Enter the coupon code WATCHNOW at the checkout by February 9th.

And here are the general terms and conditions:

You will receive $ 5.99 for renting or buying a film from Apple (“Film Offer”) after placing a delivery order through Apple Pay at www.postmates.com or in the Postmates iOS app. Enter WATCHNOW at the checkout at Postmates and complete your purchase with Apple Pay. Minimum purchase value of $ 10 to qualify. Fees may vary and apply. Save and offer availability based on customer location. Limit one per customer. Deliveries are limited. Delivery orders only.

As soon as your courier is on the road with your meal, you will receive an email and an SMS (linked to your Postmates account) with your film offer code.

You can download the Postmates app from the App Store to get started, or go to the Postmates website.

