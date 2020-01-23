The late increase of Zion Williamson in the NBA debut is not enough for pelicans

NEW ORLEANS – Zion Williamson has covered his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and driving the crowd into frenzy – just to fail his team.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs resisted Williamson’s late wave for a 121-117 win over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

After rehabilitating artroscopic surgery on his right knee for the past three months, Williamson struggled to find his shot during the first three quarters, in which he played just under 12 minutes. When the fourth quarter started, he only had five points, four rebounds, an assist and four sales.

But when Williamson was open to a straight-on 3 with about nine minutes to go, he let it fly and it went down, the stadium soaked with energy. He followed that with a scorching three-minute stretch in which he was lying in an alley, replacing a missed shot with an inverted layup and striking three more 3s.

He ended the wave with a free throw when the jubilant crowd sang: “M-V-P!”

Shortly afterwards he was immersed with the Pelicans, who were left with 12 to start the period, only 109-108. But he did not return to the game, much to the dismay of fans singing: “We want Zion!”

In the meantime, the tracks began to pull away again. DeRozan started the decisive wave of San Antonio with a finger roll and a pull-up jumper. Aldridge followed shortly thereafter with a tip-in and a jumper.

New Orleans came as close as 119-117 to Josh Hart’s 3, but Aldridge reacted with two free throws and the Spurs did not give up a new basket.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 for New Orleans, but missed 16 of 22 shots, while Lonzo Ball had 14 points and 12 assists.

Williamson entered the Smoothie King Center in a black suit with a blue design and blue basketball sneakers. Written in pink on the black T-shirt he wore under his sports jacket, the expression “Let’s Dance,” which was his message to New Orleans the night the pelicans lined him up.

TIP INS

Spurs: Dejounte Murray scored 13 and Derrick White 12.… DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in 15 of the 16 games. … Rudy Gay returned after being sidelined for three games due to illness. He had two rebounds off the bench in nine minutes.

Pelicans: Jrue Holiday scored 12 points. … Derrick Favors had 11 points and 10 rebounds. … JJ Redick and Hart each scored 10 points.

POP’S LOF

Spur coach Gregg Popovich, sometimes known as striking during media interviews, sounded genuinely excited to be in the building for Williamson’s first game.

“You just feel like you see a new generation coming in and you get to see it. You’re in the middle of it,” Popovich said for the tip.

The 24-year-old Spurs head coach, who has won five championships, began to recall memories of his first NBA job as assistant to San Antonio under Larry Brown in the 1988-89 season, the heart of the Michael Jordan era.

“I remember my first days as an assistant for Larry and bewitched while I sat on the couch watching Michael walk up and down the court. I don’t even know if I knew what was going on in the game. I just couldn’t take my eyes off him, “Popovich said. “So I think about that and now we have this generation coming in and it was very nice to see.”

NEXT ONE

Spurs: Host Phoenix on Friday evening to open a home game with two games.

Pelicans: host Denver on Friday night in the second of three home games in five nights.