The late goal of Zadina lifts Red Wings to 4-3 victory over Canadiens | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal in the first period of Hronek’s sales and Nick Suzuki scored on a power play in the second to give Canadiens a two-goal lead they couldn’t keep.

Nielsen scored halfway through the second and Robby Fabbri’s wrist shot out of the slot at the start of the third tied it at 2.

Detroit goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves. Charlie Lindgren from Montreal stopped 26 shots.

Lehkonen made optimal use of one of the many mistakes of the Red Wings halfway through the first period. He skated for a badly passed Hronek puck just inside the blue line of Montreal and instructed him to hit Bernier between his pads with a backhand.

Suzuki took advantage of extra time and space on a power play 6:31 in the second and scored to bring the Canadiens 2-0.

The Red Wings, however, gathered for a rare win and Zadina’s fist pump after his leading goal showed how much each game is still important to their players and coaches.

COMMENTS: Montreal has the longest losing series since dropping a season-eighth in a row. … The Red Wings are 3-0 against Montreal this season, but have only won eight games against the rest of the competition. … Ilya Kovalchuk has at least one point in each of his two games with the Canadiens, who signed him last week. … Detroit’s Givani Smith had his first NHL assistance in his seventh career game. … Nielsen had only one goal in 38 games before scoring twice against Montreal in his first multi-goal game since his hat trick.

Canadiens: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday evenings.

Red Wings: Host the Ottawa Senators on Friday nights.

Larry Lage, The Associated Press