The late goal of Zadina lifts Red Wings to 4-3 victory over Canadiens | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Yes, that hurts,” Canadiens acknowledged ahead Tomas Tatar, who played seven seasons in Detroit.

The Montreal coach, Claude Julien, meanwhile refused to answer a question about losing all three games to Detroit.

“I’m just talking about tonight’s game,” said Julien.

The Red Wings had lost two in a row and 20 of their last 23, giving them the worst record of the NHL with a wide margin.

Montreal has dropped seven consecutive games.

“If you lose enough of losing, you do something about it,” said Julien. “And hopefully we’re here.”

Frans Nielsen got his second goal of the match with 8:41 left to place the Red Wings in a draw. Earlier in the period, Victor Mete received a leading goal that lost the skate to Detroit defender Filip Hronek.

Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal in the first period of Hronek’s sales and Nick Suzuki scored on a power play in the second to give Canadiens a two-goal lead they couldn’t keep.

Nielsen scored halfway through the second and Robby Fabbri’s wrist shot out of the slot at the start of the third tied it at 2.

Detroit goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves. Charlie Lindgren from Montreal stopped 26 shots.

“We have a goal in mind and go to the third and I think everyone in this room thought we would finish it,” Lindgren said. “We had the chance to put them away, but they score in the first minute and now it’s a hockey game again. It ultimately came to mind who made the biggest pieces to the end and they did. “

Lehkonen made optimal use of one of the many mistakes of the Red Wings halfway through the first period. He skated for a badly passed Hronek puck just inside the blue line of Montreal and instructed him to hit Bernier between his pads with a backhand.

Suzuki took advantage of extra time and space on a power play 6:31 in the second and scored to bring the Canadiens 2-0.

The Red Wings, however, gathered for a rare win and Zadina’s fist pump after his leading goal showed how much each game is still important to their players and coaches.

Zadina connected via a one-timer for Adam Erne’s pass from behind the net.

“He definitely has a shooting mentality,” said coach Jeff Blashill in Detroit. “I think it’s positive. There are times when he gets to that score square that there’s even a chance to make a pass, but I never talk to him about it because I’m not going to take that shot-first mentality away “

NOTES: The Detroit crowd sang the Canadian national anthem because the arena had technical problems with the audio. … Montreal has had its longest losing streak since dropping a season-high eight in a row. … Ilya Kovalchuk has at least one point in each of his two games with the Canadiens, who signed him last week. … Detroit’s Givani Smith received his first NHL assistance in his seventh career game. … Nielsen had only one goal in 38 games before scoring twice against Montreal in his first multi-goal game since his hat trick.

Canadiens: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday evenings.

Red Wings: Host the Ottawa Senators on Friday nights.

Larry Lage, The Associated Press