The last season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is perfect

There are lines of dialogue, little short monologues, that Catherine O'Hara interprets in the new season of Schitt's Creek that made me laugh so much before they were finished that I have had to rewind them to hear the end.

This is nothing new to underline how funny O’Hara is in the series, which launches its final season on January 7 on Pop TV.

There is the way his insatiable mid-Atlantic accent meanders through his verbose speech, as if his brain translates his thoughts through a thesaurus in real time as he speaks, undulating more vowels. that in one word and emphasizing the syllables in a way that would be disturbed if they weren't such perfection.

There is the lack of self-awareness that his Moira Rose has after decades of privileges and rights. Then explosions of stars of empathy and understanding pass through you and almost knock you down, they're so endearing.

Here are the wigs.

She's an almost perfect television character, and Schitt’s Creek co-creators and stars, Dan and Eugene Levy, wrote a touchy start to her shipment, along with the rest of the Rose family.

The final season of the show comes at the height of its popularity and acclaim. He won his first Emmy Best Comedy Series nomination this year, has won the most nominations of all comedy series at the Critics Choice Awards, and will compete for the best set of a Comedy series at the SAG Awards for the first time. late this month.

Saying goodbye just when things got so good seems downright cruel, which is also something that the first episodes of the new season deal with.

The Rose family, after spending so much time fighting it, found a happiest home in Schitt’s Creek. But comfort can be a trap, even if it seems satisfactory. All the characters are grappling with this: is there more value in expanding horizons and taking risks, or in the comfort of home?

Annie Murphy’s Alexis fights for love and agrees to follow Ted (Dustin Milligan) to the Galapagos, "a place that literally has no Sephora for 2,700 miles". Eugene Levy & # 39; s Johnny wants to start a local motel franchise, while his partner, Emily Hampshire & # 39; s Stevie, wonders if she is capable of more than this business. David de Dan Levy and Patrick de Noah Reid continue to experience the joys and curiosities of intimacy when planning their weddings.

Moira, meanwhile, is invigorated by a promising development with her once-extinct film, The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening, which heads for the streaming service Interflix. (Get it?) A takeover of Interflix's social media channels is a special thrill, providing a "digital soap box" that reminds him of the Nickelodeon pilot where she and Ashley Tisdale played suffragettes called You Go, girl.

The striking thing about Schitt & # 39; s Creek lies in the way the writing of this fast and intelligent performance and as finely calibrated as this exists in a show without cynicism, rudeness, glibness, or the genre of tortured darkness that came to define what we consider to be a "great" comedy. It’s a masterful comedy that exists in a happy world.

It is both a deep level – there is no bigotry or "thing" at all, really, in relation to David and Patrick's relationship – and a more micro level. The characters are never cruel and comedy is never nasty. Besides, this world is not as utopian as it is terribly close to the one we could have, if we could surpass ourselves enough to have it.

