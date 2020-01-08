Loading...

The latest news about the Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176 people, including 66 Canadians, in Iran:

7.40 a.m.

Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne tweeted about the fatal plane crash in Iran, killing 176 people, including 66 Canadians.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians,” he wrote.

“I have been in contact with the government of Ukraine. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves. “

7:30 am.

Boeing issued a statement expressing condolences to the victims of a plane crash in Tehran and their families, calling it a “tragic event.”

Iranian officials have said they suspect a mechanical problem has brought down the 3 1/2 year old Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

“We are in contact with our airline and assist them in this difficult time,” Boeing said. “We are ready to help in any way.

7:15 am

Global Affairs Canada warns of non-essential journeys to Iran “due to the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention.”

The agency said that Canadians, especially those with dual Canadian-Iranian nationality, were at risk of being randomly interrogated, arrested and detained.

“Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada does not get consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian citizens,” Global Affairs said. “Canadian-Iranian dual citizens must carefully consider the risks of traveling to Iran.”

