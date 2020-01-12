The last on the Zantac recall. How the popular heartburn drug is linked to cancer.

A laboratory in California has probably found what causes certain heartburn drugs to contain dangerous levels of the carcinogenic NDMA, reports CBS News.

In October and again this week, the producers of Zantac, Sanofi, issued voluntary recalls of the drug. During the first recall in October, retailers Walmart, CVS and Walgreens even removed Zantac from their shelves out of concern for customers, according to CNN, but for now the drug is still sold.

In September, the FDA released a statement alerting the public that a test sample of the drug ranitidine – the generic name for Zantac – contained an impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine, often called NDMA.

Following the last recall, the Californian laboratory Emery Pharma announced its conclusions on a possible cause of the impurity. Chemist Ron Najafi told CBS News that the study found that NDMA is created when ranitidine is placed under excessive heat.

“NDMA in this case … is not an impurity in the drug, it is formed from the drug itself,” Najafi told CBS News.

Najafi advised consumers to avoid storing the medicine in hot places like cars. But that will not completely solve the problem, since the drug is likely to be exposed to heat during transportation from manufacturers to stores.

NDMA is becoming a growing concern in drugs. In 2018, the blood pressure drug valsartan, a generic term for Diovan, was recalled for the same type of impurity according to CBS News.

Harvard Health suggests that people who usually take Zantac or other forms of ranitidine to treat heartburn, acid reflux or ulcers talk to their doctors about finding alternative treatments.

If you take Zantac, FDA researcher Janet Woodcock says there is no need to panic.

“For most of these contaminants we are talking about, the level of NDMA … is not much more than your daily diet, especially if you eat a lot of meat,” she told CBS News.