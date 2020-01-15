The Last O.G.

To get to Roland George’s Brooklyn store, take the A or C trains to Shepherd Avenue station, deep in the part of the city where tourists don’t come. But the whole world is through New York, and all legions of Saab followers moving up and down the east coast pass through the Swedish Auto Service in East New York, the store that Roland George has run for the past two decades. It is the last company in Brooklyn to specialize in Saabs: a rare beacon for a dying race.

It’s funny: you can find everything in New York if you look closely. Venture far enough and find every language, buy every important and exotic spice, dive through a treasure trove of darkness, have everything rebuilt, spiral through every conceivable or literal rabbit hole that the human heart can fathom. You can even find someone who knows how to work on the most modern niche car of them all.

Everyone moves to New York for a reason. When George was 12, he emigrated to Brooklyn from his home in Trinidad and Tobago. He planned to attend a college of business management. To pay tuition, he worked for three years at Ranford Palmer, the former Zumbach Sports Cars master technician in Midtown Manhattan, whose history dates back to 1905 when he was serving Bugattis and Deusenbergs. When George arrived in New York, Zumbach almost exclusively rushed Saabs and Audis. Palmer set out to start a business called Swedish Underground. George followed. And when Palmer finally retired and moved to Atlanta, George took over.

There are zero Saabs in Trinidad, George laughed. The year 1999 was “just at the height of fear in 2000,” he recalled. “And I thought oh what a time! You know? I called (my mother), I was like mom, I found this store and I’m working on strange cars. I’ve never heard of that. You know what? I think I’ll take a year off and do that too. And after much, much persuasion, she agreed that OK, that’s what you want to do, that’s what it is. I never came back. And now I’m here. “

George (right) is young and slim, with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a warm handshake. Despite the terrible cars he’s working on, he always seems happy. On a sunny weekend, he showed me and Raphael Orlove around: on the bonnet was a 900 convertible with an American flag, an early 9000 with an engine failure that was his personal project, a couple of engines he was building, the 9 of his Woman -3 cars and a handful of modern Saabs for maintenance. His daughter Renee, a high school graduate, told us about her plans to attend an art school and take summer photography classes at NYU. He hugged her for photos. “She always went to all Saab meetings,” he said, holding out his hand, “when she was still in a Saab jacket.”

In those early days, the classic 900 aroused his interest with its longitudinal front-wheel drive and bizarre engine / transmission positioning. “Why is it so difficult for any other mechanic? I wanted to see why that was while I was thinking about this stuff. Saabs are not complicated, there is only one way to do it. Once you’ve done that, it’s that easy. Just follow the formula. “

The enthusiasm for Saab started with irony for me: the kind of ironic shit that has always been obsessed, the insertion of a bizarre facet of human civilization into seemingly every conversation that surrounds me. (Which of my garbage saabs are you?) In middle school, I tried to persuade my professor-father to buy a 9-3, because that’s what professors did if you believed in such clichés in the automotive field, which I did certainly did. Nowadays you can buy a 9-3 spare car for the price of a decent Timex, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that before they died they were once status symbols – what the novelist and former Saab dealer Kurt Vonnegut once described as “lean and powerful” , Four-stroke yuppie uniform. “

“Brooklyn has become a sophisticated metropolis on its own,” said Mark Skinner of Zurich Classic Motors. “Now it has a large, youthful and professional base that has a certain disposable income and is interested in the retro fashion of the modern classic car.”

Skinner moved to New York for the first time in 1985 and has watched the world change around him. He has known George since 2013. In Skinner’s garage on the Gowanus Canal, where he maintains six Saabs and a freak of a Lancia delta, George did something rare: he made a house call.

“He came with an entire air conditioning diagnostic machine that could fit in the back of a 9-5 car,” said Skinner. “He brought me his shop. That speaks volumes. Again, it wasn’t a crazy surcharge and all of that. His easy way, certainly easy and yet knowledgeable. Nothing is gloomy, it is just – it can wait, it is immediate. The kind of things you’re looking for in a mechanic. Don’t scare you. “

It has always been an arcane affair. Like me, an old Saab is rarely seen as sexy: it is upright and oddly proportioned, defiantly angular, painfully rational. A 900 brochure deals with ergonomics, all-round windshields, cargo space, accident prevention and the thermal efficiency of the low-pressure turbocharger. Every car has its trailers, but Saab owners have to talk longer and louder about why they bought one. It doesn’t help that the parent company (and lately the largest source of Saab parts in America) has shut down.

In New York, where obscure survivors of the chromed Giganto barges with mocking bars and edgy looks still appear in the East Village, garbled and eccentric and impenetrable for street sweeper tickets, months or even years can pass without seeing an old Saab. This city also has its limits.

George’s business was on the corner of Atlantic and Classon in Clinton Hill, Biggie’s old quarter, for 15 years. (His one-bedroom cabin at Clinton-Washington C stop now costs $ 4,000 / month.) He crossed the street once in late 2013: from the garage of a BP gas station to his own place, a squat yellow building. The property on which the BP station is located is now closed and is valued at nearly $ 9 million. Neighborhood bars have names like Glorietta Baldy, Sisters and Friends And Lovers. For a long time, the only way to discover George’s shop was to look for a tire wall in the flat fix next door, then a sign half covered with graffiti and in hand-painted letters: “ATTENTION LANDLORDS our FUEL OIL Price is correct ”

Also pay attention to the Saabs parked on the street, which staff had to move every week to sweep the street.

Operation went smoothly until the beginning of the year when the lease had to be extended.

The landlord planned to increase the rent by a “crazy” amount, George said. He had been informed sufficiently. But the landlord wavered: maybe Swedish Underground could stay on the current course, or maybe the rent would go up, but not so much. And then, shortly before the tenancy ended, the landlord made a decision: the building should be demolished. “So I thought, well, dude, you’re telling me we can leave it at the current rate, but now … I was like that, I’m done.”

George had cars to work on. He had to find a new place and meet his deadlines. “I just did it from the garage in my house,” he shrugged. His garage was in Long Island. So he meticulously dragged every single car home, put in the extra hours, and got the job done, he said.

Daven Johansen is 36 years old, lives with his wife and two young children in Brooklyn’s Windsor Terrace and works in the construction management. He grew up with Saabs. His father had a Saab 96, since then every Saab model, and now a 9-5 car. His brother had Saabs. His cousins ​​and family friends from Long Island to Williamstown, Massachusetts, only owned Saabs. At the age of 3, Johansen remembers how he saw the street through the rust holes in the planks of his father’s 99 EMS, the shock of cold rainwater when they drove through a puddle. Johansen now has five Saabs. His wife drives a Saab without extreme displeasure. Johansen estimates that he has owned 17 Saabs in his life. That is how it goes.

Johansen has known George for 14 years. Last June, he learned that George would lose the lease on his business. “I felt helpless,” he told me. “I felt that a couple of giants would cover the cost of moving stores. I know that he had to move at least three to four customer trucks, tons of tool boxes and at least three huge elevators. The price of real estate and business in the city is unimaginable. A hardworking guy like him who runs a business. Everyone comes to Roland. He is the type. ”

So Johansen founded a GoFundMe at the end of June to “save Swedish Underground”. He wrote an ode to George and his character and described the time when he saved Johansen’s wife’s 9-5 car: “Roland not only saved my wife from a catastrophe. On a catastrophic day, he may also have saved my marriage. It depends a lot on balance if we force our important fellow human beings SAABs that are miles long. “

GoFundMe raised $ 480 from a $ 10,000 goal. Six donors have donated up to $ 100 for a crowdfunding campaign.

“I told him it was completely unnecessary, but he did it anyway,” said George. “It was a nice touch.”

Johansen later wrote as an optimist in an email: “The auction did not come close to what I hoped for, but Roland was on his feet again so quickly at his new location that the whole undertaking was probably unnecessary.”

Moving to New York seems to be a rite of passage for a certain generation: All your friends will end up here sometime to spend their 20s or 30s, developing and making jokes about the L-train, the hated mayor, and the bar in which cool kids rest. Or they complete the Great West Walk to Los Angeles, but not before they write a tedious essay.

Restless, full of smoke, stench and electricity. I moved here in July during an endless heat wave when the whole city smelled of a garbage press floor and the sweat stuck to my shirt like a bear hug. I was looking for a job. I parked my Saab on the street. I laboriously moved it twice a week and the car protested until I left it in another shop in Gowanus for a week and a half. If New York was the place to thrive, I was innocent here: maybe my dream job was just a train ride away, my future spouse around the corner, my ideal apartment through an app. Keeping a car in the city is a foolhardy maneuver, but if I only took the train enough I could reduce my carbon footprint and my sins.

George’s new store is in east New York, south and east of everything we can imagine about Brooklyn, a few blocks from a number of modest auto bodies known as auto neighborhoods. Compared to his previous shop on Atlantic Avenue, he now has three times as much space for cars and is close to the C train, a necessity for his customers. There is a courtyard and lifts indoors and outdoors – no more street parking. Inside there are glossy white tiles that curve over an archway and point to the history of the early 20th century – a gas station, perhaps in the early years of the automobile. A few weeks after he moved in, he had new concrete installed – it took two days, 14 men and eight concrete trucks to drop concrete eight feet deep. To commemorate this new beginning, George pressed the Saab badge into the fresh concrete.

A seven-story apartment is under construction next to the store. A mixed-use rectangular monolith falls on this block like a piece of Tetris. The developers agreed to install an awning to protect their customers’ cars from deposits. What kind of housing can you expect in this district, in which 30 percent of the population live below the poverty line? George shrugged. “What is actually affordable?”

New York is constantly changing, always in flux, the relentless U-turn under our feet, above our heads. George is a practical man; He and his team of mechanics welcome the extra space, the lease, the architectural details. And yet it is inevitable and not surprising that George is pushing his shop ever further east – it simply fits the migration patterns of New Yorkers. Every day, this city has consequences that are beyond our control. The water pump of a 9-3 snaps, a piece of scaffolding falls, a landlord reaps a gust of wind, an iconic bar almost closes. The reason why so many of us transplants come here is to look for whatever it is, buried deep in our own hopes. And yet, if we keep missing efforts, what remains to strive for?

Right now it literally feels like George is in a good place. His shop is bigger, he has a cadre of loyal customers, and most of all, he has worked out his niche. Talk to most Saab owners and they won’t stop at a Saab, even if their women are extremely displeased. Saab is a car that is usually ironically admired, but it turns out to be good cars. People fall in love, and then they can’t help but pile them up and hold on as long as they can. They believe in the long-standing, supposedly independent history of the brand – which is accompanied by a dash of irony, if you look at the past few years as the neglected arm of what was then the world’s largest automaker. “They are coveted and they are loved, and I love that,” said Johansen. “Whether it’s the turbo fans with the flat brims and monster stickers driving a 2004 9-3 Aero that has been modified through the roof, they get a real thrill when they drive and talk to other people.”

There are still cars in New York. Perhaps too many with all the problems they can cause in urban areas. And there are still car enthusiasts in New York: who may recognize the futility of cars in cities that take the subway every day, believe in congestion charges, and ban cars in Manhattan, but still the Taconic or Merritt Parkways while driving Peeping season to ski tours to Vermont, hold onto automotive history and rediscover lost artifacts. As Kurt Russell has shown, sometimes you just have to flee New York.

Some of these refugees like Saabs for some reason.

“Not just the last one (George is the only one),” said Skinner. “I know other European car dealerships, but there are no Saab specialty stores. He does that. He’s doing saabs.

“New York is a tough city. People say,” This guy is wasting my time. “Never got it from him … he’s always happy! It’s hard to find a mechanic who is happy, happy, and free . ”