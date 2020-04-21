The last kingdom repeats seasons 1, 2 and 3 Uhtred’s journey so far

The Last Kingdom is one of the best things about this fast-paced story that constantly shakes the status quo with major deaths and shocking developments.

Last season of the kingdom 1

We are introduced to Uhtredit as a boy and heir to Bebbanburg, an area owned by his father, Lord Uhtred (Matthew Macfadyen). When the Vikings attack, Lord Uhtred leads his men to them and the son secretly follows a naive attempt to help. The boy witnesses his father’s brutal death on the battlefield and is abducted by the Danes with a young Saxon girl named Brida.

Although he is meant to be a slave, Earl Ragnar (Peter Gantzler), the leader of the indent, loves them both – especially after Uhtred saves his daughter from the forest from the attacks on Sven, who loses sight of the punishment.

The young Uhtred’s hungry uncle Aelfric (Joseph Millson) promises the Danes allegiance and meets Ragnar to discuss the ransom, but intends to kill the son as soon as possible in order to get him in Bebbanburg. Fortunately, Ragnar decides to buy Uhtred and the boy is raised as a Viking who embraces the faith and customs of the Norwegians.

As an adult man, he has been raised among Viking warriors

The story begins years later, when the adult Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) and Brida (Emily Cox) still live happily with the Danes. All is well until a warrior named Alexandria (Alexandre Willaume) kills Uhtred’s adoption family in retaliation for the blinding of his son Sven many years ago.

Kjartan spreads the false word that Uhtred committed murders, forcing him to flee with Bridga to the Wessex kingdom in Saxony, which is ruled by the spiritually Christian King Alfred (David Dawson). Wessex has its own problems: the Danish attacks and the inner intention of a nobleman from Aethelwold (Harry McEntire), who believes he is the legitimate king.

Brida doesn’t love Saxons and leaves, joining Earl Ragnar’s son Ragnar The Younger (who sees the lies spread by Kjartan).

Uhtred and King Alfred are planning a crucial battle

Although Alfred was initially distrustful of Uhtred, Alfred rewards him with land and a woman after leading Wessex in several military victories. But when he furiously interrupts Alfred’s prayers to complain about the nobility, Uhtred carries a humiliating punishment that distorts their relationship, while his godly wife also despises his pagan ways.

In search of Alfred’s release, Uhtred plunders his fortune to settle his marital debt with the church, discovering the pagan queen Iseu, after whom he quickly falls. Returning to Wessex, Alfred orders his execution, but the Danes attack before this is possible, forcing everyone to flee (including the king himself).

Alfred and his wife Aelswith (Eliza Butterworth) hide their sick newborn son and their most trusted counselors through swamps. Uhtred and Iseult join them and perform a pagan ritual that cures the child’s illnesses, effectively regaining the king’s trust in the process.

Iseult prepares a pagan ritual to save the king’s infant son

Alfred sends messengers all over the country to talk about the impending battle of Wessex, which can only be won if every Saxon army joins forces against the Danes. They are victorious, but it comes at a high price: Iseult is made a head by a cruel Viking warrior, leaving Uhtred in his heart. After fighting for the Danes, Brida and young Ragnar Wessex are imprisoned as hostages of Alfred, while Uhtred takes the free man to the bottom.

The last season of the kingdom 2

Abbot Eadred (David Schofield) experiences a sacred vision that tells him that Guthred, the legitimate king of Cumbraland, is currently enslaved by Kjartan and Sven. King Alfred of Wessex agrees to release him, partially expanding his influence further north by sending his father Beocca (Ian Hart) to hold the ransom.

The victims meet a priest on their journey and agree to assist Guthredit (Thure Lindhardt) as they would have a common enemy in Kjartan. Instead of paying a ransom, a bold rescue is staged and Guthred becomes a king in the north, Uhtred is his close adviser and a potential companion to his sister Gisela (Peri Baumeister).

Uhtred and Guthred arrive together in Cumbraland

However, Eadred believes that Uhtred’s popularity threatens Guthred’s government, so he persuades the new king to make a pact with Aelfric of Bebbanburg, who offers the men in return for the nephew’s head. But Guthred does not want to kill Uhtredit, but instead sells him a brutal slave on the high seas.

The word comes from King Alfredin about this terrible injustice, and he sends his Dane hostage to chase Ragnar the Younger Uhtred. After months of abuse, the slave ship docks and Ragnar discovers the near-death Uhtred. After their release, they spend days in the camp until the Uhtred slowly recover, before going to a nearby convent where Gisela had been exiled to prevent her brother from being forced to marry.

But by the time they find him, Abbot Eadred is already present and claims to have married Giselaga Uhtred’s treacherous uncle Aelfric (who is not present). During the outbreak of anger, Uhtred kills the troubled Eadred in front of the priests and nuns, reuniting with Gisela, who joins him on his way back to Wessex.

Gisela and Uhtred share a passionate kiss

Alfred learns of Eadred’s murder and gives Uhtred an ultimatum: take the oath of office or Ragnar is prosecuted and killed. The victims swear allegiance to Wessex in return for the freedom of Ragnar and Brida, who are disappointed that he will not join the Danes in them, but are unaware of the sacrifice he has made to their lives.

King Alfred of Wessex arranges for his daughter, Princess Aethelflaed, to marry Lord Aethelred of Mercia, with the aim of permanently uniting the two kingdoms – but the relationship is abusive, something she keeps secret for political and military union.

Alfred then sends Uhtred on a mission to kill the Viking brothers Erik and Sigephritis, as they pose a threat to Cumbraland, but he shows mercy and expels them back to Denmark after attacking the camp. At the same time, the weak King Guthred remains indebted to Uhtred and allows his soldiers to attack Dunholm, a fortress maintained by the men who killed his adoption family: Kjartan and Sven.

The victims threaten to kill King Guthred after he sold him into slavery

Both are killed in a successful siege, which also shows that Thyra, Uhtred’s adoptive sister, who was considered dead, was in fact imprisoned for all these years and was terribly abused. Ragnar and Brida, who had helped Uhtred liberate Dunholm, remain there with their Danish army.

Uhtred returns to Wessex with a traumatized Thyra, whom he leaves in the trustworthy hands of his father Beocca, a priest he has known and loved since he was a child. Uhtred and Gisela get married, living in relative peace for three years. At that time, they are given Cookham’s Wessex estate and have two children together.

Father Beocca rehabilitates Thyra and they both fall in love, deciding to get married (with Uhtred’s blessing, of course).

Peace breaks when Erik and Sigefrid return with a large army and conquer London, prompting Alfred to send men led by Mercia Aethelred – who demands to take his wife with them. They travel to London, but find the city completely deserted, initially believing the Danes to escape when they actually went around the Saxon camp and kidnapped Princess Aethelflaed.

Sigefrid is a huge leader in Dane’s army

It turns out that Erik and Sigefrid purposefully gave up London for a much bigger prize: a huge ransom for King Alfred’s daughter, which would rob Wessex’s fortune and allow the Danes to fund a huge army against the Saxons. Alfred thinks of the heart rather than the head and agrees to pay an outrageous amount, frustrating the loyal noble Odda (Simon Kunz), who sees the devastation that this could cause in the long run. Odda opposes Alfred’s wishes and organizes an army to fight the Vikings, which begins to march north towards Erik and Sigephritis.

Unbeknownst to everyone, Aethelflaed and Erik are in love and plan to escape together, calling on Uhtred to help them do so. He reluctantly agrees to work with Erik to break Aethelflaed out of jail, but when Sigefried discovers them, he kills his brother and sends the men after the princess.

Fortunately, Odda’s army arrives to fight the Danes, where Aethelflaed killed Sigefried himself. The battle is a huge success for the Germans, but Odda faces execution, no matter how he went against the king, leading him to commit suicide in prison.

The last season of the kingdom 3

A Viking warrior named Bloodhair (Ola Rapace) prepares to march against Alfred, guided by the sadistic and seductive seer Skad (Thea Sofie Loch Næss), who claims to have seen his vision of victory on the battlefield.

In Wessex, Alfred’s health is beginning to deteriorate, so he prepares his teenage son, Edward, to ascend the throne – largely a disgust to Aethelwold, who still has eyes on the crown. Uhtred and Gisela are expecting their third child, but she is forced to leave the woman’s pregnancy late to fight the Bloodhair men who ride small villages around Wessex. During this mission, Uhtred discovers that Skade is torturing a priest in a nearby church and taking him hostage, for which he curses him.

The blood coat must be brought back, and there is a battle from which the Viking escapes, losing respect and adoration for Skade, who begins to align himself with Uhtred. They return to Wessex and find out that Gisela has died in childbirth. Uhtred believes that this is a sign of Skade’s curse – but the woman refuses to raise it if she does not join forces.

Warrior Bloodhound is a scary fighter who leads many Viking soldiers

Gisela has been given a Christian funeral despite the fact that he never followed this religion, so Uhtred digs up his body and buries it in the Viking order so that he can be at peace according to these beliefs.

Realizing that King Alfred’s days were numbered, Aethelwold sows disagreements over all of Wessex in the hope that he will be able to ascend the throne, bribing the priest to send Uhtred to the king.

King Alfred and Aelswith have seen what Uhtred did in the cemetery, and consider it desecrated. They call him accountable for their actions, where a paid priest appears and says terrible things about the late Gisela. Uhtred slaps him, but kills him unintentionally because the priest is physically weak, and has to fight his way home after Alfred orders him to be arrested.

Finally, he gladly returns to the king, who tells Uhtred that he must pardon the priest’s death, that he must take an oath to Prince Edward. Such an oath would mean a lifetime of service to Wessex, which Uhtred is not prepared to dedicate, instead holding a knife in the king’s throat in a bold attempt to escape. Uhtred and his most loyal men manage to escape Wessex towed with Skade, but he suffers a wound where one of Alfred’s soldiers cut him with a spear.

Skade is a powerful seer who fascinates men before attracting them to their deaths

Namely, Aethelwold has achieved his goal of turning Alfred’s most feared warrior against him and continues to schem, recommending Aethelred from Mercia that he should kill Princess Aethelflaed. He then heads north to Bloodhair, who has joined Sigestritis’s former ally Haesten (Jeppe Beck Laursen) to recommend the deployment of the magnificent Dane Army in Dunholm.

Uhtred grows weak due to the injury and starts to hallucinate, so he also goes to Dunholm, where he has friends with his adoptive brother Ragnar and childhood friend Brida. They imprison Skade and Nurse Uhtred’s health before telling him about the plan to unite the army in Denmark and wage war against King Alfred. Uhtred’s loyal men do not want to take part in such a plan, as they have relatives in Wessex who would be in danger, while Ragnar’s cousin Cnut (Magnus Bruun) does not like Uhtred and calls him the “Danish killer”.

At the same time, it is difficult for King Alfred Wessex to make his son a suitable heir when he discovered that he had secretly had children with his peasant wife and that he was married.

Aethelflaed learns that her husband intends to kill her and escapes before the possibility to the convent, where she sends a word to Uhtred that she needs (once again) her help. Uhtred has an affection for Aethelflaed, but by choosing to help him, he turns his back on Ragnar and Brida when they need them most, destroying his relationship with the Danes once and for all. She leaves with her men and Skade, heading to the convent where Aethelflaed has taken refuge.

Haesten has an anger against Aethelflaed that can only be satisfied with his death

Haesten is Alfred’s informant, who talks about the betrayal of the king of Aethelwold, but secretly resents Princess Aethelflaed over the killing of Sigefrid. He pursues him to the convent, where Uhtred and his men hide him. After the bloody dismissal, an agreement is reached: Uhtred gives Skade Haesten short-term safety for Aethelflaed’s safety.

At Dane’s camp, Cnut informs Aethelwold that Ragnar despises him and plans to kill him soon, so the Saxon shines in his tent late at night and stabs him dead while he sleeps. According to Viking opinions, this means that Ragnar does not go to Valhalla (heaven) because he did not die in the battle, which is a devastating execution for Bridle.

Brida chases Uhtredit to inform her of her brother’s death and says it would not have happened if she had not abandoned them for the Saxons. He believes that Ragnar’s death is another consequence of Skade’s curse, and decides that he must get him out of Haesten to break it himself.

Although Uhtred is a bird prince under the threat of the King of Wessex, he is given a shrine in Mercia, Princess Aethelflaed, where he can talk to Alfred and Edward. Uhtred tries to persuade the king to send his men to the Beamfleot siege – the place where Haesten Skadet is being held – pointing out the tactical advantage it would give the Saxons. The king firmly refuses.

Ragnar is murdered in his dream by Aethelwold – a death that prevents him from entering Valhalla

However, Edward is more open to Uhtred’s proposals. He has taken his position in the monarchy more seriously after the king stripped him of his “illegal” wife and children, accepting that he has a duty that cannot be passed on. He arranges a meeting of Wessex soldiers with Uhtred in Beamfleot, and the battle is a victory for the Germans, but not for Uhtred; although Haesten’s men have been defeated, the man himself escapes with Skade and heads to the bottom of the Dane forces of Ragnar, Bloodhair and Cnut.

Although Alfred is initially angry about his son going behind him, he soon realizes that this is the kind of initiative he needs to succeed as a king.

Uhtred leaves her men in Mercia and goes with Brida to find a way for Ragnar’s soul to be cleansed to heaven. They talk to a seer who informs them that they must kill the person who killed Ragnar using a blood-covered blade or someone from his bloodline. Similar to the gloomy ritual, Brida tells Uhtred that in order to undo Skade’s curse, she must kill her in a way that does not require blood loss.

The Danes are tired of Aethelwold and demand that he go back to Wessex to prepare for the men to fight Alfred, despite the fact that he knew that he would die very well from betrayal when he arrived. Sure, he’s brought before the king, but Alfred feels partly responsible for betraying Aethelwold and decides instead to remove one of his eyes to execute him. That’s disgusting.

Aethelwold returns to Wessex, where one of his eyes is burned with a red hot rod

The Danish camp is still weakened from the inside as Haesten kills Bloodhair in battle, deciding who will win with Skade. This is a very pointless death in the big picture, because Uhtred manages to bring Skade back soon after thanks to a covert operation that cleverly exploited a few of his most trusted men.

They go on holiday to Cookham, where Uhtred’s men are worried that he has fallen to Skade, a seducer known for using men for personal purposes before killing them. At first, this seems to be the case, as both go to a nearby river for a solitary bath. Umreded, giving him a false sense of security with his affection, Uhtred then sinks into the river Skade, breaking the curse he placed on him.

Uhtred sneaks into Wessex with his men to ask his adoptive sister Thyra for some of his blood so he can use it when he finds Ragnar’s murderer – sending their brother’s soul to Valhalla. He receives and holds the blood in the pocket he carries with him. Father Beocca learns that Uhtred is in Wessex and smuggles him into the ward to meet Alfred, who is in very poor health and has little time left.

They have a mobile conversation in private, where they can finally open up to each other, acknowledging their failures, but also mutual respect. Alfred’s last activity as a king is to write a letter by which Uhtred fell in love with his crimes and made him a free man. He disappears from his illness that evening, putting Wessex in an extremely vulnerable position.

Aelswith despises Uhtredit and tries to undo the mercy

Aelswith tries to smoothly transfer the crown to Edward, but Aethelwold protests and tries to turn people against him. He has finally failed, but seemingly persuades a Saxon nobleman to pledge his army to the Danes, which he proudly informs Haesten and Cnut.

Another consequence of Alfred’s death is the increase in xenophobia against the Danish minority who moved to Wessex. Thyra is one of them and is watched by a man at home while everyone is at Alfred’s funeral, who rests in and burns under the floor as he hides under the floor. He manages to kill his attacker, but he cannot escape the flames, tragically killed.

The Danes find out about Alfred’s death and start marching towards Wessex, but only before Brida finds out that Agnelwold killed Ragnar by sending a messenger to inform Uhtred. King Edward is concentrating his army in the eyes of the Viking warriors, and a great battle is taking place in the nearby forest, silencing critics of his reign (at least for a short time). The nobility, whom Aethelwold believed had turned to the Danes, arrives late in battle and fights for the Saxons instead, prompting him to flee – but Uhtred follows.

Away from the battle, Aethelwold confesses to Uhtred that he killed Ragnar, but promises to travel far and never return for his life. She stabs Uhtred through her sister’s blood-bearing bag, releasing Ragnar’s soul to Valhalla, symbolized by the sun’s rays shining through the trees. Brida witnesses this and embraces Uhtred before migrating back to the Danes, where her allegiances still lie…

