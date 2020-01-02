The last director releases an unknown movie after scheduling conflicts

Loading...

Uncharted is a great video game franchise. After being created by the Naughty Dog development studio, we have followed the Uncharted franchise since the days of PlayStation 3. Now that we are moving to PlayStation 5, it seems that Naughty Dog has officially concluded the video game series. What is not being wrapped is a film adaptation.

For years we have been listening to a possible Uncharted movie. One of the main actors who assumed the role of Nathan Drake was Mark Wahlberg at one point, which since then was transferred from Nathan Drake to the senior mentor, Sully. However, what really seems to put a key in the gears for this movie is to get a director.

The last director of the film was Travis Knight, with whom he may be familiar since his time in directing the Bumblebee movie. Sony made the director take over the Uncharted movie in which Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, assumed the role of a young Nathan Drake. While the two actors remain in their roles, we hope to see who will direct the film next.

This will also cause the studio to delay production. Originally, the film will be released in December of this year. However, with programming conflicts, the movie will be delayed until 2021. Information is still scarce at this time, but there seems to be a lot of trouble for a director to stay.

Similarly, there is another problem that can influence some project managers. Most video game movie adaptations are not well received. However, Uncharted has been considered a video game that looks like a film. As a result, this could be a solid adaptation of the movie, but only time will tell if this movie is ever made.

Source: deadline