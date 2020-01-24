The last direct descendant of James Joyce dies at the age of 87

The grandson of the Irish writer James Joyce died at the age of 87.

Stephen Joyce, the author’s last direct descendant, died in Paris on Thursday evening.

Stephen had died of his wife Solange, who died just over three years ago.

He had worked for the OECD in the field of African development and had recently become an Irish citizen.

He was born in France and was the son of James Joyce, Giorgio.

In honor of President Michael D Higgins said, “This is the end of our last direct connection with James Joyce.”

“We had a series of discussions before and after my visit to his grandfather’s grave in Zurich in June 2018.

“He was very grateful for the care and attention that the public sector in Zurich had given to James Joyce’s grave.”

“While scholars will gather in 2022 to mark the 100th anniversary of the publication of Ulysses in 1922, James Joyce’s poems about members of his family in Pomes Penyeach have a special beauty.”

President Higgins added: “He felt a deep duty to defend the Joyce family legacy, both literarily and personally.

“This was never a task that was carried out in harmonious circumstances with those who wanted to deal with James Joyce’s life and work.

“Stephen had recently become an Irish citizen and in our last conversation expressed his appreciation to all those who had worked on the project.

“Sabina and I express our deepest condolences to his relatives and friends.”

Main picture: Irish author James Joyce is pictured in 1939 Picture: PA / PA archive / PA pictures