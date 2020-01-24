The last day of the Democrats' arguments: NPR

In this video, the House impeacher, MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Speaks during the impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the Senate.

House Democrats will kick off their third and final day of opening arguments on Friday that President Trump should be sentenced and removed from office. The president’s lawyers will file an acquittal this weekend.

The Democrats will resume impeachment against the President at 1:00 p.m. Follow the process live when it starts.

In December, Parliament passed two impeachment proceedings against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress. Democratic impeachers plan to focus on the disability on Friday after dealing with the abuse of power on Thursday.

The Democrats claim that President Trump tried to put pressure on Ukraine to launch investigations that would help him in the 2020 elections. They also say that Trump has hindered their investigation into the circumstances of these efforts, including the temporary cessation of military aid to Ukraine.

At the meeting on Thursday, House managers argued that Trump’s behavior was what the nation’s founding fathers hoped to prevent.

“This is why this president must be removed from office, especially before continuing his efforts to corrupt our next election,” said Jerry Nadler, D-NY MP. “Simply put, impeachment is the constitution’s final answer to a president who thinks he’s a king.”

At the end of the session on Thursday, MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Said there was overwhelming evidence that the president had done what he was accused of and that he was “a danger to the country”.

“Okay, it’s his fault. Does it really have to be removed?” Schiff asked the chamber rhetorically. Yes, he argued because Trump would not reliably put the country’s interests ahead of his own.

“You cannot trust that this president is doing the right thing for this country. He will do the right thing for Donald Trump,” said Schiff. “If you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed.”

Trump’s team of lawyers will begin its own opening disputes on Saturday. Like the property managers, Trump’s lawyers have 24 hours to present their arguments within three days before being questioned by the senators.

The president and his supporters alleged that Trump has serious concerns about corruption in Ukraine. The call for investigations was not due to the desire to strengthen Trump’s own political perspective. They say they are Democrats who strive for political achievement by opening an investigation at all.

The Republicans have largely supported Trump, and since they have a majority in the Senate, Trump is likely to be acquitted of both charges.

Read more about the process of the Senate hearing here.