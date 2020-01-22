As a filmmaker, The Last Full Measure stumbles under the bumpy rhythm and stacking of sets of writer-director Todd Robinson (Phantom). But the film rises and advances because of Robinson’s passion for telling this true story. The subject is William Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), a US Air Force pararescue rider (also known as PJ) who personally saved 60 men during a rescue mission to Vietnam on April 11, 1966. When offered a chance to save his own ass by taking the last helicopter in the bloody combat known as Operation Abilene, Pitsenbarger chose to stay to help evacuate injured soldiers in the 1st Infantry Division of the American army. For losing his own life under fire from enemy snipers, Pits – as the soldiers affectionately called him – was posthumously awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor for “remarkable bravery and fearlessness” beyond l ‘call of Duty.

It’s a hell of a tale. But instead of telling it all, Robinson gathers his forces towards another tale, that of a blatant injustice. Yes, Pits received the Medal of Honor, but not until December 8, 2000, decades after his bravery was officially registered. The how and why of this delay, including cover-ups and institutional corruption, are at the heart of the last comprehensive measure. Robinson’s blood is on the rise, you can understand it, but by using Hollywood shortcuts and a considerable dramatic license, Robinson reduced the value of Pits to flashbacks in favor of putting forward the story of the detective who finally won this indisputable hero.

Enter Scott Huffman (Sebastian Stan), a Pentagon investigator tasked with deciding whether Pits really deserves the highest honor in his country, which is rare for an enlisted aviator. Huffman is a career worker who blames his boss, Carlton Stanton (Bradley Whitford), for giving him what he sees as the job of interviewing the surviving soldiers rescued by Pits. With a wife (Alison Sudol) and a family to support, Huffman is eager to climb the next rung of the DC ladder But as he begins to speak with the soldiers, many of whom suffer from PTSD, Huffman finds that his life has fundamentally changed.

Stan, best known for playing the Winter Solider Bucky Barnes in the MCU, is a solid actor surrounded by a composite character based on Robinson’s research. His slow enlightenment is supposed to be ours as Huffman begins to see the extent of Pits’ heroism, the physical and emotional toll inflicted by war on those he saved, and the government’s selfish attempt to sweep his accomplishment under the rug due to an outrageous incident of friendly fire that Huffman’s investigation would expose.

A cast of the A list of winners and Oscar nominees has been recruited for these roles. And there is no doubt about the talents of William Hurt as Tully, Pits’ best friend, Samuel L. Jackson as tormented Takoda, Ed Harris as recluse Mott, The Deer Hunter’s John Savage as that Kepper haunted, and in particular the late Peter Fonda in his last role as a former soldier who still did not adapt to life after the war. These damaged men are ready to open old painful wounds not for themselves or even a piece of ribbon for Pits, but for his parents, Frank (Christopher Plummer) and Alice (Diane Ladd) – who both passed away decades of trying to earn their son the public honor he so richly deserves.

Robinson tends to hit his points hard, depriving the film of subtlety and moral complexity in exchange for fueling just indignation among the public. Irvine plays Pits with constant value, rarely letting the human elements of doubt and vulnerability intrude on her goal. The moral quagmire of Vietnam is bypassed in favor of highlighting heroism. The title of the film comes from Lincoln’s address in Gettysburg, in which the president of the Civil War honored the sacrifice of those – like Pits – who gave “the last full measure of devotion”. Robinson’s film hints only at the corruption embedded in a system designed to insure Lincoln. ideal of a government “of the people, by the people, for the people”. Robinson wants to leave you in tears, whatever his approach. But the sentimental ending which suggests that all the loose ends have been tied does not serve the coming battle and a war that remains to be won in the name of the people remaining to pick up the pieces.