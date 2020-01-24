The largest holder of medical records, on the other hand, is to make data more accessible

There is a tug of war between the government and the medical record companies over your doctor’s notes, and the winner could emerge every day.

The head of the largest company that manages medical records has just officially spoken out against a groundbreaking rule that has led to the modernization of our healthcare system and the opening up of medical data in recent years.

Over the past three years, the FDA and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have been working to create and implement new rules to make it easier for patients and healthcare and technology companies to access patient records.

Better access to this medical information, also known as an Electronic Health Record (EHR), could help patients understand the sometimes diffuse distribution of their health status throughout their doctor’s visit. This is a concept called “interoperability”.

The regulation, which prescribes interoperability, is also designed to enable technology and healthcare companies to develop new tools – from search portals to cancer detection algorithms – that they say will modernize healthcare. A HHS rule could come into effect in early February.

Not everyone is excited. Judy Faulkner is CEO of Epic Systems, one of the largest patient record companies. According to CNBC, Faulkner sent a letter to the presidents and CEOs of her company’s customers – such as hospitals, medical practices, and research institutions – on Wednesday, asking them to tell HHS that they are against the rule.

Faulkner contradicts the rule for reasons of protecting the privacy of patients and for reasons that would be a burden for EHR companies like theirs.

“We are concerned that health care costs will increase, that health care will suffer, and that patients and their families will lose control of their confidential health information,” Faulkner wrote. “Let’s prevent the unintended consequences of this rule and make sure that the final rule is a good one that is modified to help and not harm health organizations and patients.”

Faulkner objects due to the system structure: If you make a patient’s data portable, all family data will also be transferred. She sees this as a violation of privacy that could be covered by HIPAA.

However, the situation could be more complicated than just privacy concerns. Epic has its own interoperability platform called Care Everywhere, which according to Faulkner is already the standard for EHR to achieve the goals of making data accessible. Epic is also notorious for keeping its intellectual property secret, and the way the new rule works could jeopardize this.

Of course, allowing access to public data through APIs didn’t always work well (which the rule requires). Facebook learned that the first-hand lesson after the open APIs triggered the Cambridge Analytica scandal that led to the sale of millions of user data. Such an injury on the medical side could be more catastrophic because it is information about our health, not the one that our Facebook likes.

