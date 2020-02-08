The largest flash drives Digital trends

Storage technology is so advanced that solid-state drives (SSDs) can be broken down into tiny packages, and portable conventional hard drives can easily pack terabytes of data into a wallet the size of a wallet.

But there is still a niche for the good old USB flash drive, especially now that almost all new laptops (and even some tablets) have faster USB 3.0 ports by default. After hours of testing and research, we’d be happy to recommend the largest flash drives available, starting with the 2 TB Kingston DataTraveler. Look at her!

The biggest

Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT 2 TB

With the release of the DataTraveler Ultimate GT in 2017, Kingston has supplanted its own record-breaking USB drives and offers breathtaking 2 TB of storage space in a relatively compact case. It’s not as slim as some of the other entries on this list, but given the capacity that was only available for flatter-spinning hard drives a few years ago, that’s no surprise.

With full support for USB 3.1, the Ultimate GT is no problem when it comes to file transfer speed. It can read at 300 Mbit / s and write at 200 Mbit / s. It supports Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7 as well as Mac OSX, Linux and Chrome OS. Similar to the smaller cousin HyperX Predator, the price of this USB drive is the only real downside. You should have a good reason to pay that much for a USB drive if you could just use multiple smaller drives and spend a fraction of them. For those who want the greatest and don’t accept replacements, it’s here.

For those who want to save a lot of money, there is also a 1 TB version of the Ultimate for almost half the price.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe 1 TB from Western Digital

In 2020, Western Digital will launch a new SanDisk flash drive lineup that offers storage options up to 1TB, making it one of the largest flash drives on the market. There are a few things about this drive that stand out for buyers who want the latest and greatest: First, it is USB-C, which means it is particularly fast and powerful with the latest data transfer standards. Usually this means that you need a USB-C port on your computer to use it. However, the drive has another trick that offers double compatibility for USB-A drives. It works with both, so the latest connections are not required!

Other features include an automatic backup tool, a rotatable design to protect the port when not in use, and a handy little keyhole to keep this drive close at hand. While it’s not quite ready, you can easily reserve one when you visit Western Digital.

Corsair Flash Voyager GS USB 3.0 512 GB

Corsair’s fastest flash drive is also one of the largest. The Flash Voyager GS USB 3.0 combines an elegant metal housing with a specified read and write speed of up to 290 MB / s, provided that you have USB 3.0 or higher connections.

This is the case with the 512 GB version – the GTX Voyager 3.0 with lower capacity can read at up to 450 MB / s, but is only available with 256 GB. For those who prefer to save a few dollars, Corsair also offers several 256 GB drives that can cost significantly less in some areas.

Patriot Supersonic Rage 3.1 512 GB

Patriot has updated most of its USB 3.1 flash drives to 512 GB. The aggressively labeled Sonic Rage 3.1 is the fastest. It can write at up to 400 MB / s and read at 300 and is very affordable – you can find the 512 GB version for less than $ 100. The less robust models Supersonic Magnum 2 and Supersonic Mega are also available with 512 GB. The 3.1 version of the Rage is backward compatible with other USB standards in case you should be concerned.

PNY Pro Elite 512 GB USB 3.0

With a permanent read and write speed of 400 Mbit / s or 250 Mbit / s, the PNY Pro Elite 512 GB is a very cost-effective way to secure an enormous amount of storage space in a small form factor. It’s hardly the most eye-catching USB flash drive, but it’s fast, compact, and fits almost anything you want. Game installed? No problem. Hundreds of hours of video? It can do it. Your entire music collection? Simple.

Some reports have found that transferring smaller files takes longer than larger files. However, if you only need a lot of storage space and have a relatively limited budget, you will be right with this device.

