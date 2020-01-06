The large wheeled e-scooter from Stator has a reasonable price

Loading...

Stator scooters know how to make it big on tires.

After the California-based company’s gigantic, self-balancing electric scooter concept prevailed a few years ago, the company actually managed to get the vehicle on the market now, albeit in limited numbers, since initially only 500 scooters will be available.

It looks more realistic (and less rigorous) than the idea we originally tested, where the wheels were practically the size of a toddler. But it’s still a different design than most e-scooters that you can currently rent.

Pre-orders for the $ 3,995 scooter went online Monday. The first 500 of these all-electric scooters are expected to arrive in the U.S. later this year after a $ 250 deposit has been deposited.

For all of this dough, you are the proud owner of a slim, fully electric machine with paddle wheels, “military tires” and a hand-operated throttle control that allows you to reach up to 48 km / h. You should prefer to drive on private terrain, since most of the city’s streets don’t let an e-scooter driver go that fast. But since it’s electric, you can zoom in and out of the traffic quietly. I’m just saying …

THICC wheels for stability

What a display

When you go full throttle, the scooter battery lasts for an hour. For more conservative drivers, you can get 80 miles out of a fully charged battery. To charge, simply plug the two-wheeler into an electrical outlet and four hours later it is juiced.

Sure, there are different driving modes (Limp, Eco, Sport and X) that are tailored to different road conditions and driving experiences and range from quiet to extreme. But we only drive off-road with such tires.

