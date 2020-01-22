The large viewing figures of Netflix mean very little

When it comes to evaluating whether a film is a hit or a miss, at least commercially, there is a very simple statistic for this: discussion numbers. Movies must earn money; To make money, they must sell tickets in theaters. Ticket prices can vary depending on where you live, the time of day, normal or luxurious loungers, etc., but they are a fairly standard – and reliable – way to find out if a film release is actually successful. Television is a bit trickier; Nielsen ratings, the standard for TV, are statistics based on a sample of households that offer Nielsen Media Research their viewing behavior. The numbers aren’t that accurate, but they work – at least for the advertisers who want to buy airtime based on the number of viewers of popular shows.

How does it work for a streaming service? Well, as Netflix has revealed this week, the answer is that the companies want it! Following the launch of the original series The Witcher, as well as the premiere of the Michael Gosling action film 6 Underground directed by Michael Bay, this week the streamer published a fourth quarter earnings report with pride that the Henry Cavill with fantasy series in the main role was’our biggest season one TV series ever“(Focus on Netflix’s). According to the streaming company, 76 million households represented the show in the first four weeks. 6 Underground was watched at the same time with 83 million.

But get your salt mill out and prepare your asterisks for those huge numbers. Netflix – which only selectively publishes viewing figures for its most popular shows and films – has an ever-evolving definition of what a ‘display’ actually means. Earlier, when the company announced that its 2018 original film Bird Box had attracted 80 million viewers in the four weeks after the premiere, it was a reservation that reflected the number of users who watched at least 70 percent of the film. For this new batch of viewer data – including in particular no bragging for The Irishman, Marriage Story or The Two Popes – the three Netflix films for Academy Awards next month are very different. As The Hollywood Reporter remarks: “Now it counts everyone who has chosen to watch at least 2 minutes of a title as a viewer. … Per Netflix it is ‘long enough to indicate that the choice was intentional’ but it shows more accurate popularity than the 70 percent threshold, which may have negatively impacted on longer projects. “

Two minutes? Two minutes!!! That is a bizarre low threshold for access to, say, a 10-part fantasy drama with a character that can best be described as “Legolas with an Equinox membership” with episodes lasting between 47 and 67 minutes. Can one even get past the opening credit line? The trailer for The Witcher runs two minutes and 20 seconds. Meanwhile, The Irishman, which lasts three and a half hours, is 0.95 percent of the total film. You would barely get through the opening process of the assisted living home where an aging Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is ready to think back to his long life of crime. I like to introduce myself, an occasional film critic, who turns off a film after two minutes and writes a review. I mean, according to Netflix data, I saw it. Two minutes is enough!

(OK, this is where I put aside a potentially crazy parenthesis to say again: two minutes ??? Is that possible a reasonable amount of time to consume or use something? Imagine enjoying something that two minutes (wink) -emoji) It is absurd! It recalls that Netflix is ​​essentially a technology company and can just say what it wants and most people will answer: “Mmm yes, of course, you are right, let’s disrupt our collective concept of statistics and statistics and data valuation forever.” Yes, the internet is crushing our attention span, but 6 Underground is not a TikTok – or even a YouTube video. Maybe every viewer expects that he finishes watching is a lot of questions, but maybe they count their opinion after 10 minutes or 15? Imagine putting two minutes of work into it and saying, “Well, the intention was there, so I don’t understand why it doesn’t count?” If this paragraph even comes in this valued publication, it might be because my editor shrugged his shoulders, let out a big sigh and said, “Um, I’ve been staring at this for two minutes, I’m sure the rest is good, what press Publish! ”) (Editor’s note: I read it, even this section. Gave it two minutes of hard edits. Circle, send message.)

