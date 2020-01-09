Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Ted Laurent for a two-year contract for the 2021 season.

Laurent was a pending free agent and is returning to the Ticats for the seventh time.

The 32-year-old played 16 games with 12 defensive starts for Hamilton in 2019, using 16 duels, five quarterback duels and three duels to defeat. The 29-1 pound 6-1 American, based in Powder Springs, Georgia, has also been successful in both tabbies playoff games, including the 107th Gray Cup in Calgary.

Laurent has appeared in 142 Canadian Football League career games with 120 starts in his nine-year career. It is suitable for the Edmonton Eskimos (2011-2013) and Ticats (2014-2019) and registers 186 tackles, 48 ​​quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The University of Mississippi product is a two-time All-Star CFL (2014, 2015), a five-time All-Star division (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018) and has been recognized as the “Tiger-Cats Most Outstanding Canadian” three times (2014, 2015, 2018).