The landlord is illegally spying on the tenant’s trigger inspection status – BGR

Shortly after the Americans launched an IRS web portal to check the status of their trigger payments, an Oregon tenant contacted his landlord and asked if he was going to pay the rent.

The debate between the tenant and the landlord shows that the landlord has checked the tenant’s payment status using their SSN and other information they have on hand.

The IRS website warned that this was illegal, and then the tenant sued.

Last week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) introduced an online tool on its website that allows Americans to check the status of trigger checks on their Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (Cares) Act. On the one hand, this is a fairly simple and convenient tool – provide some identifiable information about yourself and you can figure out when the direct deposit hits your bank account or not. But access to someone else’s trigger payment status is as easy as finding one Oregon person.

On April 16, Cascadian Resistance, a political organization, shared an alleged screenshot of text messaging between one of its members, Austin Goodrich and his landlord. In the texts, the landlord tells Goodrich that he has received his “provocation” and asks if the landlord is planning to pay any or all of his rent as he wants to “close the books for April.” Goodrich asks how the landlord knew he had received his check, and the landlord reveals that he checked “several people today.” How did the landlord check? Use the IRS web portal online.

To check the status of your coronavirus trigger payment, you must provide your name, social security number, street address and PIN or postal code. Landlords have access to all of this information from applications that tenants fill out when they move. With eviction bans and millions of Americans filing for unemployment, you can see why the $ 1,200 check may be of interest to landlords.

The problem is that it is illegal to track someone’s payment status without their consent. When you visit the IRS Web Portal and click on the My Payment Button Large, the first thing you see is a warning that includes the following language: “Unauthorized use of this system is prohibited and subject to criminal and civil penalties, including all penalties. Intentional unauthorized access (UNAX) or taxpayer records applies. ”

On April 19, Joshua Broder, CEO of DonotPay (the legal services chatbot we covered earlier), boosted the story, and meanwhile, Business Insider reached out to Goodrich for more details. Goodrich said he lost his job as a security guard and that his property manager would not be able to pay his rent. He says he was given “unrealistic payment arrangement contracts for any low-income person” and was therefore reluctant to accept any arrangements presented to him.

On April 22, Goodrich revealed on Twitter that he had sued the property manager and the landlord over the advice of his lawyer. The complaint has been made public online.

Image source: Eric Gay / AP / Shutterstock

